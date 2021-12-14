Whitemarsh Island restaurant owner, 'fierce friend' Frank Ouzts remembered for his generosity

"Riding motorcycles was his passion," said Judy Ouzts, whose birthday was Monday. The day before Frank Ouzts died, he cooked and served barbecue for those who rode in the (Wingmen Motorcycle Club, ABATE of Georgia, Savannah Harley-Davidson, I-95 Radio) toy run, just like he had done for many years, she added. (ABATE is an acronym for American Bikers Active Toward Education).

Ironically, Ouzts’ youngest brother, Brent, died at 19 in a 1974 motorcycle accident. Their father, Frank B. Ouzts Jr., died about three months later of an aneurysm. “I think it was really a broken heart,” said middle brother Bill Ouzts, who also rode motorcycles, but quit after cheating death in an accident a couple of years before Brent was killed, he said.

Frank and Judy had made their home on Tybee Island since 1984 and were heavily involved in fundraising on the island, as well as throughout the Savannah area.

"We have done lots of fundraising for many different groups and donated food and gift cards to even more," Judy Ouzts said, listing the Tybee Post Theater, the Tybee Island Marine Science Center, the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision, America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Savannah AMBUCS, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire and a litany of others.

Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions described Frank Ouzts as a “super nice, kind, giving and funny friend."

“Frank is the only person I’ve ever known who was truly loved by everyone who met him,” Sessions said. “His mischievous smile was contagious. A quiet giver, he didn’t want to be acknowledged for his generosity. What a legacy he left, an example of how to live a loving life.”

As an employer, Frank Ouzts was “always good, fair and loyal to the staff and management. He was an extremely hard worker,” his wife said, adding that Frank literally wore many hats at the restaurant. Regular patrons recall seeing Frank with his signature pony tail and a hat.

“He loved hats of all kinds and wore a fedora really well,” Judy said.

Bill Ouzts said he has plenty of fond memories of his older brother, including one from this past Thanksgiving when both of them were standing in the kitchen each carving a turkey. Frank and Judy had no children of their own, but were extremely close and nurturing to his and wife Susan’s two grown daughters, he added.

Bill said Frank acquired business acumen and cooking skills from their family, especially their father, who was in the restaurant supply business and opened several restaurants, including a place called Yogi Bear Fried Chicken.

Later, his dad, a partner and Frank started a takeout business on West Bay Street, Judy Ouzts added. “When (Frank Sr.) died, Frank named the restaurant Papa’s after his dad because that’s what all his friends called his dad.”

Frank and Judy moved Papa’s to a small storefront location on the west side of Highway 80 where it stayed for years before expanding and relocating across the street to it present site.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident. Funeral arrangements pending at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors.

