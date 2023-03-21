This trend concerns local and state government officials. Meanwhile, the local EMS provider, a privately held nonprofit known as Chatham Emergency Services, is facing a bevy of challenges, including:

∙ A spike in service calls, including a growing number that officials label 911 "misuse."

∙ An antiquated 911 and dispatch process.

∙ A manpower and resources shortage.

∙ Overwhelmed hospital emergency rooms that idle ambulances for extended periods of time.

Chatham Emergency Services' issues, many of which are shared by EMS providers across the state, have led to calls for reforms. In Georgia, state law limits what municipalities can do about EMS providers city leaders consider underperforming. Lawmakers have introduced bills loosening those restrictions.

Chatham Emergency Services CEO Chuck Kearns said efforts to tweak the law are misplaced.

"We are facing difficult circumstances," he said. "Blowing us up is not a solution."

Savannah Morning News reporters examined Chatham County's EMS emergency, the reasons behind the shortcomings and what is being done to address the issues.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: When seconds count ... EMS response times reach emergency levels in Savannah, Chatham