When is an endorsement not an endorsement? Herring campaign poll leads to misunderstanding

Munroe quickly moved to "set the record straight" through an appearance on a Facebook Live talk show hosted by Savannah Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely. Support" does not equal an endorsement, Munroe said on the June 1 edition of "By Us, For Us".

"I have not endorsed anyone in this race, not anyone," Munroe said. "It is a very close race, but I also feel it’s really up to the people to decide. It doesn’t matter about my endorsement, and I am going to stay neutral in this conversation because I know the right winner is gonna come. The right winner is gonna move forward, and I will come behind them and support, 100%.”

Contacted about the discrepancy Tuesday, a Herring spokesman detailed what led to the misunderstanding about the poll, which asked readers to rank how strongly they felt about certain endorsements on a scale of 1-5. The poll did not use "if" statements, because asking the question in the form of a declarative sentence, such as "Michelle Munroe endorses Wade Herring," yields more clear results, the spokesman said.

"We respect Michelle and the voters who supported her. As is very typical in runoff campaigns, we wanted to research the possible impact an endorsement could have on the race, so we asked about it in a post-election survey, along with many other questions. This was simply research, not communications," a statement by the Herring team read in part.

The campaign refused to provide the poll in question, saying it was never meant for public communication.

Munroe, reached on June 7, confirmed she had still not endorsed either candidate.

'Up to the people to decide'

Both Herring and Griggs think they have good reason to attract Munroe voters.

Herring, the Savannah lawyer, prolific fundraiser and now underdog after getting second in the vote count, said he’ll get many of the votes that went to Munroe in the primary.

Herring reasoned that a vote for Munroe in the primary will equal “a vote not for Griggs” in the runoff.

“[A Munroe vote] was a vote not for Griggs. It was a vote for change. Griggs is a demonstrated loser in the general election. She’s lost twice. This isn’t baseball. She should not get a third strike,” Herring said.

Griggs, the retired Army lieutenant colonel, grassroots firebrand and top vote-getter in the primary, said she’ll be the one to get most of Munroe’s votes, since she and Munroe both have decades of military service, and, she presumes, will carry the majority of the military vote.

Griggs believes her military affiliation could draw former Munroe voters onto her side, since both women retired after decades-long, decorated military careers.

High turnout or political burnout?

All elections are important, but not all elections are popular.

Typically, general elections that feature presidential contests are the most well attended, but midterms, like the one we’ll have in November, are usually a distant second. Municipal, county and special elections fall even farther in average turnout.

But runoffs are unpredictable. Sometimes, they’re very popular. This race will only be on the Democratic runoff ballot and will be accompanied by several other local and state races, including contents for Georgia lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

For Chatham Democrats, though, the Herring-Griggs race is about as exciting as it gets.

The closest comparison to be made to this race was the runoff for the same nomination in 2020.

That year, 62,846 Democratic ballots were cast in the First District primary, a high water mark, but there was also a Democratic presidential primary on that ballot. Now-President Joe Biden had been chosen as the nominee by the time the runoff came around, which only saw 28,552 people return to vote again.

That year, Griggs’ race with Lisa Ring went to a runoff, with third candidate Barbara Seidman playing spoiler. Griggs finished second behind Ring in the primary but won the runoff. This year, she’s now the one to beat.

Without an endorsement from Munroe — or even if she had given one — there’s no guarantee that her primary voters will follow her recommendation. It’s not even guaranteed they’ll go back to the polls for the runoff at all.

Griggs and Herring will need to energize and expand their own bases, including former Munroe voters, to win the runoff. Because if anything in this race is clear, it's that Munroe won't be sending her voters to anyone else.

As Munroe said on Blakely's show, this race is "up to the people to decide."

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: When is an endorsement not an endorsement? Herring campaign poll leads to misunderstanding