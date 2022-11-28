ajc logo
What's that noise? Savannah performing unexpected sewage work near Oglethorpe Avenue

Savannah Morning News
By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
2 hours ago

There may be some excess noise coming from Oglethorpe Avenue today, as the city of Savannah performs unexpected field work on a major capital sewer project.

According to a release from city spokesman Nick Zoller, the work began at 8 a.m. Monday, along Oglethorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph streets.

The work will create varying degrees of noise impacts across downtown and midtown Savannah, Zoller said. The teams conducting the work will be using equipment that could cause "localized ground vibration may be noticeable along the East Oglethorpe Avenue corridor," the release read.

"The duration of these impacts is unknown, but they are expected to last for several hours starting at 8 a.m. This work creates a deep thumping noise that carries well beyond the construction zone. It will not continue past 6 p.m. Monday," the release read in part.

The project's goal is to replace a major sewer force main that provides service to Westside Savannah, as well as the buildings in the Chatham Parkway area.

The new 24-inch sewer force main will be installed inside a 36-inch casing pipe extending from West Boundary Street to Randolph Street, Zoller said, noting the installation method being utilized avoids the need to cut into the roadways by installing the new sewer force main through a hole drilled deep beneath the road.

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: What's that noise? Savannah performing unexpected sewage work near Oglethorpe Avenue

High-ranking Atlanta Public Schools leader will leave district
