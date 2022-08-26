What happened to the curfew to curb crime? Mayor Van Johnson says it's "always on the table"

Johnson, however, said the city wasn’t ready to enforce a curfew after talking to business owners who would be most affected by the measure. “The curfew in my mind is the absolute final step — when nothing else has worked.”

Johnson instead said the city would work collaboratively with businesses, "utilizing our partnerships to see what we can do to be able to address those issues."

But, as Johnson recently said, a curfew is "always on the table."

"We just have to continue our vigilance," he added. "We can't sit on our laurels or pat ourselves on the back. We have to continue to look at this every single day."

How SPD addressed crime downtown

According to Savannah Police Department reports, between April 1 and July 2, 25 violent crimes were reported in and around the City Market/Congress Street corridor. Of those, the majority were aggravated assaults and robberies; 75% took place between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The majority of those crimes were perpetrated by people 21 years old and older, meaning a curfew would have little affect on minimizing crime in this area.

But changes in policing, including road closures, improved lighting and minimizing loitering, have shown better results. Since July, violent crimes around City Market and Congress Street have fallen.

SPD Major Robert Gavin said the department wants police officers working outside the bars, instead of inside of them, "because the majority of the violence happens in front or just outside of these establishments."

Gavin added, “Presence isn't always going to stop somebody from doing something, but it is a big deterrent."

Statistically, Gavin said, SPD looks at the number of incidents reported at a bar or restaurant, and whether they’re increasing or decreasing. If they are increasing, Gavin said, the department will look at implementing more hardline measures there. Crime tends to result from drunken fights in the late night or early morning hours, as most bars close between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

“If an establishment is getting too many calls, that's something where we might... see if we need to review their safety and security plans for that establishment," Gavin explained. "Or if it's even worse than that, we might need to take them to counsel and do a show cause hearing... [get their] alcohol license removed. We've done that multiple times over the years.”

