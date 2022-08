What am I voting for? Here are the Chatham County projects that would be funded by TSPLOST

The penny sales tax of goods and services is meant to serve as a revenue source for Georgia municipalities, specifically for funding various transportation-related capital improvement projects, such as roadwork, bridges, pedestrian and bike trails and public transportation. The anticipated collection over the next few years for the tax would total $420 million.

A referendum on the tax will be on the crowded Nov. 8 midterm ballot. A majority of voters must cast ballots in favor of TSPLOST for the tax to be levied.