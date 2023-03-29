X

Watch Live: Panel discussion on the 1971 chemical explosion in Georgia

By Zach Dennis, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

The Savannah Morning News and Savannah State University have partnered on a documentary screening and panel discussion about the 1971 explosion at the Thiokol Chemical plant in Woodbine, Georgia, that killed 29 people and injured more than 50 others.

The tragedy was the subject of a narrative, investigative podcast by Savannah Morning News reporter Nancy Guan and editor Zach Dennis, which completed its seven-episode arc earlier this month. You can find more information about the podcast here.

On the panel is Guan, Dennis, Patrick Longstreth and Jannie Everette. Longstreth is a documentary filmmaker who is working on a feature-length film on the tragedy and the work being done to honor the victims in Woodbine. Everette is the president and CEO of the Thiokol Memorial Project and runs their museum in Kingsland where she works to educate Georgians on this piece of lost history.

