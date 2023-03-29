Watch Live: Panel discussion on the 1971 chemical explosion in Georgia

The Savannah Morning News and Savannah State University have partnered on a documentary screening and panel discussion about the 1971 explosion at the Thiokol Chemical plant in Woodbine, Georgia, that killed 29 people and injured more than 50 others.

The tragedy was the subject of a narrative, investigative podcast by Savannah Morning News reporter Nancy Guan and editor Zach Dennis, which completed its seven-episode arc earlier this month. You can find more information about the podcast here.