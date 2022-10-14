Warnock, Walker clash on issues of economy, abortion and more in only debate

Credit: Greg Nash, Greg Nash/The Hill Credit: Greg Nash, Greg Nash/The Hill

Economy and Inflation

The first question for candidates was on the economy and inflation, asking Walker a single specific policy to improve the economy.

Walker pointed to record inflation and blamed the Biden Administration as well as his opponent Warnock.

“Within two years, inflation has gotten worse,” Walker said. “They have raised taxes and have had reckless spending with our money. We need to become energy independent again.”

Warnock defended his work in the Senate.

“There is no question that people are feeling pain,” Warnock said. “I passed the single largest tax cut, contrary to what my opponent is suggesting, for the middle class in American history.”

Warnock pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act as a victory for Georgians, mentioning particularly the cap on insulin cost for patients on Medicaid at $35. He also criticized Walker for saying he would have voted against the IRA.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Access to the Ballot

On the topic of voting rights, Warnock maintained his opposition to Georgia’s new voting law, SB 202, which he has said will make it more difficult to vote.

“I have spent my whole career, long before coming to the Senate, fighting for voting rights, because I believe voting is a kind of prayer,” Warnock said. “There is no question that SB 202 makes voting harder and that’s the intent.”

Georgia became the epicenter of election fraud conspiracies 2020.

When asked if he truly believes Biden and Warnock won, Walker said, “President Biden and Warnock won, that is why I decided to run. ... Warnock went to Washington and forgot about the people in Georgia..”

Abortion front and center

News broke this month that Walker allegedly paid a woman to have an abortion and asked her to have another.

“That’s a lie,” said Walker. “One thing about my life is that I have been transparent unlike the senator. On abortion, I’m a Christian. I believe in life. Georgia is a state that respects life and I will be a senator that protects life.”

Warnock called abortion a personal choice.

“I stand where I have said I stand in the past. The exam room is too small for the patient, her doctor, and the United States Government,” Warnock said.

“Did he not mention that there is a baby in that room as well?” Walker shot back.

Warnock criticized Walker for supporting bans on abortion with no exceptions, and defended a comment he had made at a rally that God has given women a choice.

Credit: Greg Nash, Greg Nash/The Hill Credit: Greg Nash, Greg Nash/The Hill

Rising education costs, low wages

Walker did not say whether he would or would not support student loan forgiveness, but said it not the responsibility of Georgians to take on that burden.

“How can you transfer someone’s debt to someone else who does not owe it,” said Walker. “I didn’t cosign for anyone’s loan.”

Warnock, for his part, defended the debt relief plan.

“I wouldn’t be standing here without low interest student loans and PELL grants,” Warnock said. “That’s why I pushed the president on student debt relief."

Warnock also said that more was needed to fix college costs.

When asked to raise a hand if they think federal minimum wage should be raised, Walker did not raise his. He said some businesses may not be able to raise salaries.

“I think you have to work with different corporations to see what can be done,” said Walker. “Small businesses cannot pay ($15 to $20) an hour. ... To raise the federal minimum wage, I cannot do that.”

Warnock did not explicitly say that he supported a higher minimum wage, instead highlighting a “livable” wage.

“I believe in the dignity of work,” he said. “Workers deserve to participate in the prosperity that they are creating for others. … I think people need a livable wage, and some of that is being addressed right now in this strong labor market.”

Crime and safety

Georgia’s high crime rate has been a major concern for residents.

Warnock highlighted his work on gun control.

“I’m glad we finally passed the first gun safety law in 30 years and we did that on a bipartisan basis,” he said. “I believe this law will save lives.”

Warnock also reiterated his support for law enforcement and took a shot at Walker.

“We have seen that my opponent has a problem with the truth,” Warnock said, referencing past reporting on Walker. “I’ve never pretended to be a police officer and I’ve never threatened to have a a shootout with police.”

Walker said Warnock’s words have limited the number of applicants within law enforcement.

“Warnock talks about supporting law enforcement. (It) is sad because he has called them names,” said Walker. “Recruitment is down because of what he has said. Fentanyl is coming into this country and Atlanta.”

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Personal integrity and truthfulness

Warnock was also asked about evictions in a housing unit owned by the Ebenezer Baptist Church, where residents have filed numerous lawsuits after facing evictions.

Warnock said that Walker focusing on the eviction was a sign of desperation.

“We stand up for poor people every single day,” he said. “I’m not going to be distracted by him and his allies.”

Warnock also faced a question about his divorce and a lawsuit filed by his ex-wife asking for increased child support. Warnock reiterated his support of his children.

Walker has been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, but said his mental health should not be criticized.

“I have a mental health problem and so many people have one,” Walker said. “Warnock tries to demonize people with mental health issues.”

Access to healthcare and Medicaid expansion

Warnock defended the price tag of expanding Medicaid, saying it was necessary, especially with hospitals across the state closing.

“This is not a theoretical issue for me,” Warnock said. “Georgia needs to expand Medicaid. It costs us more to not expand.”

When asked if all Georgians should have healthcare, Walker said, “Georgians have healthcare. It depends on what kind you want. Warnock wants you to depend on the government. I want to make you independent.”

He also criticized Warnock for not supporting Gov. Brian Kemp’s limited Medicaid expansion plan, which was blocked by the Biden administration.

“Kemp had a good plan while Biden destroyed the plan,” Walker said.

Foreign Policy

Russia evaded Ukraine in February, and has threatened to use nuclear weapons against the country. Walker said it would be imperative for the United States to take a stand.

“You didn’t stand up to Biden when he left American people and had soldiers killed in Afghanistan,” said Walker to Warnock.

Warnock pivoted to a local military base, saying he stood up to Biden when the proposal came to close the Savannah combat training center open, working with Republican Rep. Buddy Carter to keep it open.

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer / Savannah Morning News Credit: Adam Van Brimmer / Savannah Morning News

Biden, the Braves, more

Toward the end of the debate, both candidates fielded a number of short questions about support of Joe Biden, the Braves, and other topics.

Warnock said he had not spent any time thinking about whether President Joe Biden should run again in 2024.

Walker said he would support his "friend," former President Donald Trump, should he seek another term in the Oval Office.

Walker said he is focused on the country’s most pressing issues and is not concerned about whether or not the Braves should shy away from the tomahawk chomp.

“Right now we have too many other things to be concerned about,” said Walker.

Warnock said he trusted Braves management to work with native tribes on the issue.

Asked about supporting an expansion of seats on the Supreme Court, Warnock said he would do “everything I can to protect the rights of the citizens of Georgia,” but did not say one way or another whether he supported the expansion. Walker said he is against it.

Third party candidate protests exclusion

Libertarian candidate for Senate Chase Oliver, who was not invited to participate in the debate, spoke to voters outside the venue before the debate. He wants Georgians to know they have more than two candidates for Senate.

"My broad platform is that it's about time we get work done in Washington," he said. "I want to be an honest broker"

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Warnock, Walker clash on issues of economy, abortion and more in only debate