Warnock defends record in debate, criticizes Walker as dishonest

"We passed the Inflation Reduction Act. (Walker) already told you he would vote against it. He already told you he doesn't believe in capping the cost of prescription drugs for people like my 84-year-old mother," Warnock said. "I don't think she should have to choose between buying medicine and buying groceries."

Warnock defended President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness policy, saying that he had relied on Pell grants in college and saying he "pushed" the president to provide the relief, including increased forgiveness for other Pell recipients.

Warnock made a point of mentioning bipartisan victories, too, including a gun control bill, his work with Rubio on a bill to reduce maternal mortality, and working with Carter to oppose a proposal by Biden to close the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center.

Beyond his own record, Warnock also called into question the reliability of Walker, including during a segment on crime and public safety where he re-iterated his support of the police, adding, "I’ve never pretended to be a police officer, and I’ve never threatened to have a shootout with police,” in reference to allegations Walker has done both.

On some questions, though, Warnock seemed to hedge.

At one point, the candidates were asked to raise their hand if they supported the federal minimum wage, or increasing the wage. Neither did, and Warnock said he supported a "livable" wage.

Warnock also declined to give a yes or no answer on the question of expanding the supreme court, deferred a question on whether the Braves should rename to meetings between team management and native tribes, and declined to answer a question about whether he supported Biden running again in 2024.

"I’m not spending a minute thinking about whether a candidate should run in 2024,” he said.

