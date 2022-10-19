Wag-O-Ween, Savannah's furriest and cutest fundraiser, is wagging its tail around town

The Art Scene: Savannah could promote public art and engage with the community by painting some dogs

“By the time 2019 rolled around, she had probably over 200 treat stops and 11 or 12 sponsors. She would split the money between the Dachshund Rescue of America and a local rescue.” The rescue that received those funds changed each year, but after Portman died in 2020, that also changed.

“Her family wanted her legacy to continue. Renegade [Paws Rescue] was lucky enough to be the ones that were able to help her do that. We chose to have the Sara Portman Community Fund so that no matter what happened with Wag-o-Ween, no matter how big it got, or if it didn't grow, we'd always be able to honor her in that way,” said Taylor.

“[It’s] the only rescue-run event that is raising money for every rescue that participates,” said Rachel Weymouth, marketing and events coordinator for Renegade Paws Rescue.

Hipster Hound, a local dog daycare offering other services and products, is also part of Wag-O-Ween's organizing.

Tonya Rintye, Hipster Hound’s owner, said, “Local rescues have seen an unprecedented number of pet surrenders this past year. The proceeds from Wag-O-Ween will help these struggling rescues provide veterinary care to the displaced pets while the event itself will build awareness on how to save lives by becoming a foster parent.”

The two-day event offers more than just treats. In Pulaski Square, there will also be a photo booth, a costume contest, and dog races. The photo booth will be decorated and manned by Islands High School’s veterinary program. The photos will be posted to the Wag-O-Ween Facebook album, and people will be able to vote on which pet has the best costume by liking photos until Halloween.

The dog races will be run by the Savannah Kennel Club. “We open it to all dogs,” said Weymouth. “At the top of each hour, it's open to wiener dogs and Dachshund mixes. And then after they've run their course, it's open to all dogs. It's wieners and wieners at heart.”

“It’s cute to see which dogs take off and which dogs are mildly confused,” said Rintye.

The cost to register your dog for Wag-O-Ween is $10. It includes entry both days as well as includes a treat destination map and doggy swag bag. Registration can be done the day of the event in Pulaski Square, ahead of time online, or at a few events around the area. Registration and bag pick-up will be done Thursday at Service Brewing Company, 574 Indian Street, during their run club from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Friday, there are several registration locations: Yappy Hour at The Alida, 412 Williamson Street in Savannah; Fish Tales, 3203 Fort McAllister Road in Richmond Hill; and Tanger Outlets, 200 Tanger Outlet Boulevard in Pooler. All of those will also be from 6 to 8 p.m.

“What I think makes Wag-O-Ween really special is that it is accessible,” said Weymouth. “It is something that's affordable that we want the community to be involved in. It's also kind of open to anyone. You don't have to have a dog. You can just be downtown and be in it.”

Rintye agreed. “I tell people just find a cafe and sit down and watch it go by.”

IF YOU GO What: Wag-O-Ween When: Saturday and Sunday Cost: $10 per pet Info: Wagoween.org

