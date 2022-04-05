Violent crimes up: Times guns pulled in threatening manner more than doubled since 2019

Shortly thereafter, as Hazel prepared to leave the house, his mom stopped him and told him, “Whatever you’re doing out there, be careful.”

“Yes, ma’am, I will,” Hazel recalled telling his mom.

“Well, God showed me a vision last night,” Hazel remembers his mom saying. “In the vision, you were sitting in a room full of darkness, but you were sitting in a wheelchair.”

Five years later, in 1995 at age 17, a bullet from a bully who shot him after Hazel defended another kid in the neighborhood left Hazel paralyzed.

More than 25 years since, gun violence continues to plague Savannah. Just this year alone, part one crimes, including including 11 homicides and 86 aggravated assaults involving guns, are 18.8% higher in the city of Savannah than during this same period in 2021.

That's why Rev. Alan Mainor, president of the Savannah Racial Justice Network and owner of Epiphany Marketing Services, hosted the Stop Gun Violence Initiative. The purpose of the event, Mainor said, was to highlight “the least, the lost, the left out,” and to come together as a community to focus on solutions to stem gun violence.

“Senseless stuff like this needs to stop,” said Mainor. “When is enough, enough? Why is it still occurring? Because nobody cares about our community anymore.”

Crime statistics

A Savannah Morning News review of 2021 crime statistics compiled by analysts within both the Savannah Police and the Chatham County Police departments illuminates the extent gun violence impacts the greater community.

Unincorporated Chatham County

Of the 37 homicides that took place in the greater Savannah area in 2021 — 34 in the city of Savannah and three in unincorporated Chatham County — 28 involved a gun.

Within unincorporated Chatham County, the number of times a gun was pointed in a threatening manner but not fired more than doubled from 18 to 47 between 2019 and 2021. The number of times a firearm was discharged also increased during that period by 63.6%. Nearly 90% of the reported 16 road rage incidents involved firearms.

“Georgia has a pretty — I guess I'll call it liberal ... process to possess a firearm, easier than other states,” said CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley.

In 2021, property crimes such as shoplifting, auto theft and arson also increased in the unincorporated areas by 14.2%, but that figure remained below pre-pandemic levels.

The county is working on implementing a program to address the issue of young people being involved in gun-related crimes.

With a new youth diversion program in place, the Chatham County District Attorney intends to address the number of young people stealing or brandishing guns that could be used in future crimes. In particular, the youth diversion program, Show Us Your Guns, is intended to help young people ages 16 to 25 and facing gun charges avoid prosecution and, possibly, incarceration for first-time offenses.

City of Savannah

Those involved in gun-related incidents — suspects and victims — in the city are trending younger, too. Of the 34 homicides in the city of Savannah in 2021, four were minors under the age of 18 shot by someone 20 years or younger.

SPD is keeping tabs on high-risk juveniles — those deemed wards of the state who have committed certain felonies ranging from thefts to fights to violent crimes such as aggravated assaults — by putting them on “intense probation with the [Department of Juvenile Justice] High Intensity Team Supervision (HITS) and SIP.”

Outside of the probation-required programs, such as maintaining steady employment, SPD monitors high-risk juveniles by holding weekly office visits and twice weekly curfew checks to make sure they are not, according to Chief Roy Minter, “out there on the streets, hanging with certain people.”

Last year, SPD implemented a Summer Violent Crimes Task Force. This year, the department is “looking into operations for this summer to assist in fighting crime; however, nothing has been finalized at this time,” said SPD spokesperson Bianca Johnson.

SPD says it is addressing the prevalence of gangs through “intelligence-focused information,” which is formed by looking at basic information — dates, times, locations — and nailing down trends.

Speaking to the Savannah Morning , Minter explained the kinds of interrogations the department will make of crime data: “Have we had any previous issues go on in the same area? If so, when? And what type of crimes occurred in this area? And we want to go back and see that we identify or arrest anybody who was responsible for any of these crimes in this area? And or did we find out whether or not those individuals were associated with any other individuals?”

Once an SPD analyst answers at least a few of those questions, Minter said, the analyst relays it to an SPD precinct captain, who sends it to “crime suppression units” and patrol officers. SPD will then patrol more officers in that area, what they call a “hotspot.” In Savannah, hotspots, Minter said, are fluid, not restricted to one area, the same as gangs.

Root causes

Whether the increase in gun violence is due to the availability of firearms, economic stresses, peer pressure, or to maintain a reputation of power and respect, Stop Gun Violence organizer Mainor said lack of proper familial guidance plays a huge role in the prevalence of crime.

“When the family structure is interrupted, when the men are out of the households, structure and discipline go out of the door,” said Mainor.

Stephanie Collier, secretary for Epiphany Marketing Services, said, “Hurt people hurt people... And, I think these young people are being hurt at school, they’re being bullied, they’re being pressured in their community, so [using guns] is their outlet.”

Collier recommends teaching parents how to parent.

"I think a lot of women are out here stuck without a help mate, so she’s trying to be mommy and daddy to a teenage boy who’s being pressured by the community," said Collier.

Michael Porter, a mental health therapist at Horizon Health in Hinesville, suggested community centers and little league teams adopt conflict resolution curriculum.

"For no cost, I will help develop the curriculum," Porter said. "It must include the following: managing emotions such as frustration, anger, jealousy; understanding the influence of Gangster Rap; managing negative peer pressure; learning the difference between boys and men; understanding the influence of alcohol/drugs via entertainment and the effects on communities; namebrand addiction; appropriate and inappropriate male-female interaction; avoiding internet/electronic addiction; financial awareness; African history; and healthy dieting to name a few."

In previous years, he sent letters to council members and then-District 1 representative Van Johnson, which led the council in early December 2014 to unanimously adopt a conflict resolution curriculum. In the resolution, Porter recommended the council make it "mandatory that every little league team and every community center conduct 12 to 15 conflict resolution classes every year for athletes, cheerleaders, and all youth going to community centers. Churches should do likewise for youth attending the church and/or that live in the community surrounding the church."

But since then, Porter said, nothing has been implemented.

Chadrick Mance, a personal injury attorney and the president of the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), suggested local and federal government provide funding for increased police presence at Savannah's public housing complexes to help reduce crime.

“Remember,” Mance said. “There is a system that created the gun violence at Frazier Homes. There is a system that creates massive wealth on the islands... But until we unite and stop killing each other, we will always face the ghosts of our brothers and sisters who have died from gun violence.”

Mance also challenged residents to think of what the gun symbolizes before they use it.

“I want to challenge you,” said Mance. “Before you pick up a gun, whether that gun is the gun of racism, whether that gun is the gun of, what I call, economic terrorism. Because you know you can kill a man by taking away jobs from his options list, you can force a man to become a criminal by removing any opportunity to move up the economic ladder.”

'I'm tired of the bullets'

Joe Pastures stood in the crowd, listening to Mance, Hazel and other speakers.

He often attends stop gun violence rallies, he said, to “support the community...and try to resolve some of the issues in the community.”

Said Pastures, “If it’s economic, a lot of killings I see are gang violence and drugs. Someone gets shot over here, the other side retaliates. And if you’re in a poor neighborhood, you’re gonna rob, you’re gonna sell drugs.”

He became more involved in gun violence-related events after his son, James Pastures, was killed at an eastside apartment on Jan. 19, 2015 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — by members of the Eastside Gangster Bloods. Searching for closure, Pastures and his wife founded People Against Killing United, a non-profit organization that "helps restore and empower youth statewide to become responsible and productive citizens in our community."

As part of People Against Killing United, the Pastures visit Savannah public schools to talk to students about gun violence, gang violence, bullying, domestic violence, and to tell their son's story, about his character, highlighting why he was killed and the way in which he was killed.

“He’s never forgotten,” said Pastures. “Let me tell you, that feeling never goes away. People say he’s in a better place. No, he’s supposed to be here. Better place? I don’t believe that. Closure? There’s no such thing as closure. Not when you loved your son. Never forgotten, never forgotten.”

Tia Brightwell, who lives in Frazier Homes, said “she’s tired of the bullets.”

She said her brother was 16-years-old, at a family member’s house, but never came home.

“My family has been dealing with bullets a long time, and we’re tired,” she said. “Our kids cannot even come out the house without thinking in their head, ‘I gotta watch my back.’”

She said she puts crosses on the door seal of her house, hoping religion can prevent bullets from entering.

'I am not angry. I am grateful...'

It took a long time for Hazel to recognize he was against guns. He was angry, at first, after being paralyzed. Even spiteful. As a result, he said, he ended up in the Chatham County Detention Center.

There, he encountered the bully who shot him. They got into a fight and jail officials placed them both in "the hole," solitary confinement, for 30 days. In that small, metallic, windowless room, Hazel had time to think about his life, all the choices he had made, the gun he had carried.

He stayed in Chatham County Detention Center for three months before being sent to Augusta State Medical Prison, where he stayed for two years. When he got out of prison, Hazel stopped hanging out with the same groups and spent more time in Grace Is Sufficient Fellowship Ministries.

"I really think it's a bigger problem than it was during that time," Hazel said to the crowd at the Stop Gun Violence event. "Just for the fact that there's more senseless gun violence going down."

More than 25 years after the shooting that paralyzed him, Hazel looked up from his spiral notebook and said, “I am not angry. I am grateful God gave me another chance. I am not bitter because I know it could have been worse. So, I take it one day at a time, making better decisions in life. I don’t know why I had to go through what I went through as a kid, but I couldn’t let it keep causing me to self-destruct.”

Hazel ended his speech by belting out a song he wrote and produced called “Majesty.” It was a song he wrote 10 years ago to address gun violence.

It's a song he sings still.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and public health reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

