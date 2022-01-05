Hamburger icon
Veterans Council of Chatham County names officers for 2022

Credit: Courtesy of the Veterans Council of Chatham County

Savannah Morning News
By Andria Segedy, Savannah Morning News
Two new officers — Mike Brady and Chris O’Malley — were named to join the existing officers for the new year on the Veterans Council of Chatham County.

They were named at the Veterans Council meeting Monday, Chairman Joe Higgins said. Meetings are held the first Monday of every month at the American Legion Post 184, 3003 Rowland Ave., Thunderbolt. The Veterans Council welcomes all military, active and retired, for a free meal and night of camaraderie.

The council looks forward to March when they plan to participate in the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade, Higgins said.

The 2022 officers are:

• Joe Higgins- Chairman

• Jim Vejar- Senior Vice Chairman

• Mike Brady- Junior Vice Chairman Post 1

• Rich Noel- Junior Vice Chairman Post 2

• Christina Gibson- Secretary

• Tim Ansley- Treasurer

• Doug Andrews- Parliamentarian

• James Putney- Chaplain

• Chris O'Malley- Sergeant at Arms

Representing 27 veterans organizations under one umbrella, the Veterans Council coordinates the activities of the various organizations and advises them in all matters pertaining to veterans.

Learn more on Facebook at savannahveterans.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Veterans Council of Chatham County names officers for 2022

