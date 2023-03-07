X
Valuable real estate on St. Patrick’s Day: Where to park for the Savannah parade

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
Updated 1 hour ago

If you plan on parking in downtown Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day, get there early.

While the parade technically starts at 10:15 am, thousands stake out spots along the parade route much earlier, with the squares opening to St. Patrick's Day squatters at 6 a.m.

As for the city-owned parking decks, monthly cardholders are allowed entry until 8 a.m. After that, all garages will be open to the public.

The Liberty Street parking garage, which is furthest away from the parade route, typically fills up first. Those who park at Bryan Street and State Street decks - located just off the parade route - are not allowed to leave once the parade starts. No cars will be able to get in or out until the parade has passed.

For the second year in a row, people will be able to park at the Eastern Wharf deck.

All city-owned garages will charge $25 this year. “People should be sure they are parking in a city-owned garage for that rate,” said Senior Director Office of Marketing and Communications Nick Zoller.

Residents can also prepay for a parking spot by calling 912-651-6470.

Public transit options are available. The city has partnered with Chatham Area Transit to offer shuttles throughout and into downtown. Last year, they were unable to do so because of CAT staffing shortages. This year, the city is trying to finalize an agreement that will let the fixed route system run for free on Friday and Saturday.

Street parking will also be available, but drastically limited due to the parade route.

While taking a rideshare service into town has been encouraged in past years by city officials, a surge in prices often accompany the partying festivities. The city has designated three geo-fences to define rideshare pickup and drop-off areas, which are Indian Street, Johnson Square and Telfair Square. Those areas will be available for pickup and drop-off starting at 10 p.m. on Friday until Saturday morning, and Saturday at 10 p.m. until Sunday morning.

