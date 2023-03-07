All city-owned garages will charge $25 this year. “People should be sure they are parking in a city-owned garage for that rate,” said Senior Director Office of Marketing and Communications Nick Zoller.

Residents can also prepay for a parking spot by calling 912-651-6470.

Public transit options are available. The city has partnered with Chatham Area Transit to offer shuttles throughout and into downtown. Last year, they were unable to do so because of CAT staffing shortages. This year, the city is trying to finalize an agreement that will let the fixed route system run for free on Friday and Saturday.

Street parking will also be available, but drastically limited due to the parade route.

While taking a rideshare service into town has been encouraged in past years by city officials, a surge in prices often accompany the partying festivities. The city has designated three geo-fences to define rideshare pickup and drop-off areas, which are Indian Street, Johnson Square and Telfair Square. Those areas will be available for pickup and drop-off starting at 10 p.m. on Friday until Saturday morning, and Saturday at 10 p.m. until Sunday morning.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Valuable real estate on St. Patrick’s Day: Where to park for the Savannah parade

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.