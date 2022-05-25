Upset in Democrat race marks highly contested Chatham Elections Board contests

Since this race is divided into partisan posts, these are the final results. The new board will take office in January 2023.

Democratic seats

In the two races for the Democratic posts, Murray lost to Brown, with Brown garnering 59% of the vote. Hodge, meanwhile, received 72% of the vote in besting Foreman.

Brown is a clothing and accessory designer and a political newcomer. She formerly worked as a staffing coordinator with SelecSource Staffing Services.

Murray was ousted after being appointed to the Elections Board last year by the Chatham Democratic Committee to replace Antwan Lang, who stepped down to run for the Georgia House. Murray ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2018, losing to Lang. Murray previously served as chair of the Chatham County Democratic Committee.

Credit: Malinda Hodge Credit: Malinda Hodge

Hodge is an administrative assistant at Savannah State University. She has been on the Elections Board since 2014.

Republican seats

On the Republican side of the board, Heimes successfully fended off her two challengers, Jennifer Salandi and Robin Greco. Heimes received 52% of the vote to avoid a runoff in the three-way race.

Heimes won election in 2014 and re-election in 2018. The retiree is the board's current vice-chair. Heimes shares the title of longest-tenured board member with Hodge.

Salandi ran for a 1st District Republican Party leadership position in 2021 but lost. Salandi is the Education Committee executive for the Southeast Georgia Republican Alliance.

Greco is a political newcomer, but some of her local fame stems from her car. Her SUV is covered in a Trump-themed vehicle wrap, featuring Trump's silhouette on the rear driver's side window. She worked as a nurse at the Georgia Institute of Plastic Surgery for 19 years, and served on the CASA board of directors.

James Hall, who was appointed to the board in 2020, defeated challenger Beverly Meng. Hall received 71% of the vote.

Credit: Courtesy of James Hall Credit: Courtesy of James Hall

Hall's 2020 appointment filled a vacancy caused by the resignation of Debbie Rauers. Another community member, Carry Smith, served briefly in the post before stepping down.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Upset in Democrat race marks highly contested Chatham Elections Board contests