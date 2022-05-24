Unopposed, Shawn Kachmar re-elected to Savannah-Chatham County's District 4 school board seat

Credit: Courtesy of Hunter Maclean Credit: Courtesy of Hunter Maclean

He and his wife, Jennifer, have three children who are currently attending or have graduated from schools in the district. He also serves on the district’s capital improvement committee, which oversees the ESPLOST projects that have delivered new and upgraded facilities and technology and security enhancements.

Kachmar said as board member, he will continue to serve the needs of the community by focusing on recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing initiatives to ensure the safety of students and staff, completing ESPLOST projects, and improving school board governance and collaboration with parents and community organizations. He plans to concentrate on fiscal responsibility and accountability, including allocating resources to support and improve outcomes at the district's lowest-performing schools.

Kachmar declined to give a quote or comment on his election win.

