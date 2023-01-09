Under the Georgia Capitol's gold dome: Everything you need to know ahead of 2023 session

How is the Legislature structured?

The Georgia General Assembly is made up of two chambers: the House and the Senate, similar to the structure of the United States Congress. Also known as the Georgia Legislature, the legislative branch has 236 members - 56 senators, 180 House members - with each serving a two-year term.

The House is led by a speaker, elected each session by the majority party. Republicans hold the majority in the House, with 101 members. Effingham County's Jon Burns is expected to be elected speaker, succeeding David Ralston, who resigned from the House late last year due to health reasons and died in November. Burns previously held the House's majority leader post.

The Senate is controlled by the GOP as well, with 33 members. Unlike the House, the Senate's leader - the lieutenant governor - is elected by voters in a statewide election. Republican Burt Jones won a four-year term as the lieutenant governor in the 2022 election. The top-ranking senator is the Senate president pro tempore, who like House speaker is elected by the majority party. Sen. John Kennedy (R-Macon) will assume that post.

How does the Legislature pass bills and resolutions?

Legislative measures are filed by members and assigned to committees for review. The House has 38 standing committees; the Senate has 28. Legislation must be passed by committee before it can go before the full chamber. Even committee-approved measures must be reviewed and passed by another committee, Rules, before going to the floor for debate.

The House speaker retains the power to schedule floor votes on legislation, giving him the power to block measures.

Legislation is approved or denied by majority vote, except in cases involving proposed voter referendums, such as in constitutional amendments or significant changes to local governance, as in the chartering of a new city. In those instances, approval is my two-thirds majority.

Bills and resolutions that pass both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly must still be signed into law by the governor. The Georgia General Assembly can override a governor's veto with a two-thirds majority vote in each chamber.

How long does the Georgia legislative session last?

The Georgia Constitution limits the General Assembly to 40 official days each year. The Legislature's only mandate is to approve a budget, meaning lawmakers could complete their work in less than 40 days. Typically lawmakers meet for all 40 official days and the session lasts around 90 days, accounting for weekends, off days and work days related to legislative duties.

Serving in the General Assembly is not consider a full-time job, with lawmakers making $17,342 a year for their elected duties. The extra days that are part of the session allow for work days related to their legislative duties and for members to return home and work other jobs.

The 2023 session opens Monday, Jan. 9 and will close in early April. The session is broken into two parts, with what is known as "crossover day" in between, typically around the 28th legislative day. Legislation that hasn't passed at least one of the two chambers by "crossover day" cannot be taken up for consideration for the remainder of that session. However, measures that fail to pass in time can be attached to other bills as amendments after crossover day.

Sessions are held in two-year increments known as biennials, meaning legislation introduced in the first year that fails to pass can be taken up the second year. All measures that don't go the governor for his signature by the end of the second year are abandoned and must be refiled next session. The 2023 session is the first year of the Georgia General Assembly's latest biennial.

How can I follow the Georgia General Assembly?

The Georgia General Assembly offers livestreams from both the House and Senate chambers as well as most committee meetings at the Legislature's website, legis.ga.gov. The website also includes link to all legislation, bios and information on all members and other information.

The Georgia Capitol is open to the public, although space in the chamber and meeting room galleries are limited. Visitors are not allowed on the House or Senate floors. Lawmaker offices are located in the Capitol as well as in legislative office buildings located adjacent to the Capitol.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Under the Georgia Capitol's gold dome: Everything you need to know ahead of 2023 session