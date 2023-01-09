BreakingNews
AJC EXCLUSIVE: Solar panel maker Qcells expected to announce huge Ga. expansion
ajc logo
X

Tybee traffic in January? GDOT bridge work at Bull River frustrates commuters

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer - Savannah Morning NewsNancy Guan - Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Tybee Road is frequently the scene of traffic bottlenecks - just not in January, when weather is inhospitable to beach-going sunbathers.

The section of U.S. 80 near the Bull River bridge saw a rare winter logjam Monday as the Georgia Department of Transportation began a month-long project to perform preliminary construction related to replacing the Bull River and Lazaretto Creek bridges.

The work will be performed day and night, which came as a surprise to several Tybee commuters who expressed frustration with slow-going traffic at the Bull River Bridge on Monday morning. Crews installed traffic signals overnight on Sunday to reduce the bridge to one lane, which will allow one direction of traffic at a time while reserving the other lane for the bridge work.

According to a GDOT spokesperson, engineers are studying the bridge's substructure and could not utilize a barge because much of the bridge spans marshland. GDOT is starting with the Bull River bridge and will perform the same work at Lazaretto Creek later this month.

ExploreWaves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers

"This is necessary work," said GDOT's Jill Nagel. "We’re getting preliminary pre-construction done."

GDOT announced plans to replace the bridges in early 2022 after decades of lobbying by local government officials and residents. The current bridges were built in the 1960s and limit traffic to two lanes, one in each direction. The new bridges will be wide enough to accommodate a breakdown lane as well as a bicycle and pedestrian lane, which can be used for emergency vehicles.

The new bridges are part of a $100 million project to widen U.S. 80 between the Johnny Mercer Boulevard intersection, located about a quarter-mile west of Bull River Bridge, and just past the Lazaretto Creek Bridge on Tybee Island.

The preliminary work is expected to continue through Feb. 16. The schedule calls for the both bridges to be fully open to traffic between Jan. 19 and Jan. 22 as well as between Feb. 3 through Feb. 6.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tybee traffic in January? GDOT bridge work at Bull River frustrates commuters

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray & Mary Altaffer

Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation 6h ago

Solar panel maker Qcells expected to announce huge Georgia expansion
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: TCU’s a great story; Georgia’s a great team
6h ago

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Man kills father, injures mother in double stabbing at Cumming home, cops say
4h ago

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Man kills father, injures mother in double stabbing at Cumming home, cops say
4h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Tybee Alliance launches second lawsuit against city’s STVR ordinance
Cattle Car Experience takes Savannah through Holocaust education amid rise in...
Sewage main collapse spills more than 58,000 gallons on Savannah road
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top