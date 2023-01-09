GDOT announced plans to replace the bridges in early 2022 after decades of lobbying by local government officials and residents. The current bridges were built in the 1960s and limit traffic to two lanes, one in each direction. The new bridges will be wide enough to accommodate a breakdown lane as well as a bicycle and pedestrian lane, which can be used for emergency vehicles.

The new bridges are part of a $100 million project to widen U.S. 80 between the Johnny Mercer Boulevard intersection, located about a quarter-mile west of Bull River Bridge, and just past the Lazaretto Creek Bridge on Tybee Island.

The preliminary work is expected to continue through Feb. 16. The schedule calls for the both bridges to be fully open to traffic between Jan. 19 and Jan. 22 as well as between Feb. 3 through Feb. 6.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tybee traffic in January? GDOT bridge work at Bull River frustrates commuters

