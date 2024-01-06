"It is extremely important that we be involved, and Tybee has always taken it's politics very seriously," Carter said. "As you should, as we all should, because it's up to us, folks. You can call me naive if you want, but I still believe that our greatest times are ahead of us."

West also spoke, and thanked everyone for coming and congratulated those who were sworn in alongside him. He talked about his first and fondest memories of the island and ask the audience to remember the first time they experienced Tybee.

"I remember there being no sand dunes, no boardwalks, and no pier," West said. "You were able to park on 10th street and just walk right into the sand. We've made so much progress since that time."

The new council met on Jan. 3, according to West, for several hours to discuss the future.

"Our agenda is packed with plans for the future," West said. "Some boring things that we are really interested in, and you should be grateful we're interested in is our infrastructure. We should see new bridges coming to Tybee over the next few years."

He also talked about looking at more opportunities for solar buildings or free energy, more green and recreational space, looking at trying to gain control of the road for emergencies and more.

"I love Tybee, I know you love Tybee," West said. "We are very fortunate to live here, we choose to live here, because of what it is. We stay here because of what we want it to be."

Destini Ambus is the general assignment reporter for Chatham County municipalities for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tybee Island welcomes new mayor, new council in inauguration

