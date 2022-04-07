Tybee Island paves the way for first brew pub in the city, Back River Brewery

Prior to Back River Brewery's proposal, the City of Tybee did not have an ordinance in place that allowed brew pubs to operate. During the most recent council meeting on March 24, the council approved their first-ever brew pub ordinance and the first reading of a brew pub excise tax.

A brew pub, by definition according to the State of Georgia, is an establishment where malt beverages are manufactured and sold and derives at least 50% of its annual sales from food.

Dubuque said they'll have a brewmaster on hand and are excited to be testing new flavors in the near future.

"I've learned so much about the process in the past few months ... and just how excited people are about craft brews and the testing and different flavors, hops and different recipes," said Dubuque.

Tybee mayor Shirley Sessions acknowledged the growing popularity of breweries and brew pubs.

"Across the country it's a popular service and it seems to be gaining in popularity," said Sessions. "It's a different atmosphere and there's more options if you're a beer lover."

In the past several years, the City of Savannah has seen a growth in its craft beer and distillery market after the passage of a state bill in 2017 that loosened restrictions for how businesses sell alcohol to customers.

Prior to the creation of the state law, which permitted the sale of alcoholic beverages directly to customers, breweries and distilleries were not part of Savannah's tourism draw. But the industry has steadily made its way to the top of that list. In 2019, winery tours/tasting (which encompasses spirits) and brewery tours/beer tasting came in fourth and fifth place respectively for top reasons visitors came to Savannah.

Dubuque said Back River Brewery is on the last few steps of the licensing process. Once the brewery is up and running, the couple hopes to dedicate more time to the business. Jason also runs Fat Tire Bikes on Tybee Island while Denise works at Thunderbolt Marine. The brewery be the couple's first time running a hospitality business.

"I still don't know everything, so I'll be leaning on some friends for that as well," said Dubuque. "It's pretty exciting to be the first of something."

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tybee Island paves the way for first brew pub in the city, Back River Brewery