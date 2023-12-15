Tybee Island lighthouse repair brings unexpected 83K expense; total repairs to cost $1.6M

The unexpected expense will cost them an extra $83,000 on top of the $500,000 that each phase already needs. All three phases total about $1.6 million, and that's including the $600,000 needed to repaint the lighthouse when everything's said and done.

It was determined during a routine assessment last winter that the historic lighthouse was in need of essential repairs to the window, around the Fresnel lens, the roof and masonry.

The damage is around the lens room, and if it's not fixed, moisture and rain condensation that seeped into the building due to corrosion will further deteriorate the brick and mortar and move more into the building.

The project is to repair the curtain wall, take the glass out, repair and perform cast iron replenishment and coatings to keep the water out.

After the holidays, Jones said that the lighthouse would be closed for climbing until St. Patrick's Day. The repair team will be working on the drum, the area below the lens room, and repair a lot of the brick-and-mortar work. After St. Patrick's Day, they will do the stucco and repainting.

"We're still trying to fundraise on that," Jones said. "North Beach Grill has a great thing going on where they've set up trees for four non-profits to decorate, and residents choose the best one. The winner gets $2,500, so we're doing that."

People can also choose to donate through their website, GoFundMe, or through purchasing a Tybee Island Historical Society license plate.

"We wanted to raise $500,000, and we've probably raised just a bit under $70,000, so we still have quite a bit to go, and every little bit helps," Jones said.

Repairs will still be done the first week of June, given everything goes as planned, but the lighthouse will reopen for climbers in March. When the towers closed, tickets will be discounted, but everything else, like the museum will be open.

"We're working on a new exhibit in the museum, our surfing exhibit, and we're also going to have the Gilliard cottage exhibit, hopefully that will be done in time for Black History Month and will be a part of the Black history trail," Jones said. "We're moving forward with that, and we have our new archival library, which is exciting, so we're able to get some of these new exhibits done."

Jones said that along with the lighthouse being Tybee's icon, it's important that they can maintain the upkeep because it's still used in active navigation, to bring shipping traffic safely into the Savannah River.

"It's also just important that we save a piece of time in history," Jones said. "This lighthouse has been here since 1773, and that's important to keep it going and make sure that it's here for another 200 years or more."

Destini Ambus is the general assignment reporter for Chatham County municipalities for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

