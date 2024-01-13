Tybee Island applies for new national historical district distinction

According to Grell-Lawe, the new district is roughly bounded by Sixth Street to 12th Street, and Jones Avenue to the Atlantic Ocean.

"What is particularly exciting about the proposed district is that it includes structures that together represent all three phases of development on Tybee," Grell-Lawe said.

The first of the three phases are from 1890-1922, represented by St. Michael's Catholic Church, the second phase was the "Golden Era" of resort on Tybee, following the completion of the Tybee Road in 1923 which featured the unique architectural style of raised cottages. The third era was the period from 1940-1973 when Tybee transitioned from a seasonal beach resort to a year-round seaside community, and dozens of American small houses and ranch house were built.

"It is especially notable that the proposed district encompasses the majority of the remaining raised Tybee cottages on the island," Grell-Lowe said. "Also, that 79% of the buildings in the proposed district are historically contributing."

The State Historic Preservation Office typically takes 60 days to review these types of applications. The review and approval process is lengthy, and includes review by the state level Georgia National Register Review Board and the National Park Service. Grell-Lowe is hopeful that the proposed district will be accepted and formally designated by the end of the year.

Places listed on the National Register of Historic Places means they have been identified as somewhere worthy of preservation for their historical significance or "great artistic value." The National Register does not have a grant program itself, however there are grants that historic places can apply for through the National Park Service.

Destini Ambus is the general assignment reporter for Chatham County municipalities for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tybee Island applies for new national historical district distinction

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.