Two suspects arrested in connection to Bryan County home explosion in January

Both suspects were denied bond.

'I've never seen anything like this'

Just a couple days after the explosion, investigators said they realized something more sinister took place. Crowe called it “a deliberate act” that could have been deadly.

Investigators got a little bit of help from technology, which aided in piecing together the incident.

“Kudos to Verizon and AT&T and all those other carriers that are out there to give us information and stuff,” said Crowe. “The camera systems we have around and about were crucial in being able to get this information. If that hadn't come together so quickly, we wouldn't have been able to piece it together.”

Crowe cannot disclose the motive and does not believe any other suspects are involved, but he did suggest the victim may know one of the suspects. “There is some sort of relationship, and I say that lightly, between at least one of the suspects and the new homeowner of that residence.”

Crowe said he would not discuss what the explosive device was composed of and believes the bomb was placed outside the home. He said the devastation to the home reminded him of the tornado that ripped through parts of Bryan County last year.

“I've never seen anything like this in my 26 years of being in law enforcement,” said Crowe. “When I arrived on the scene out there, I had no idea of the devastation that I would see at the home. It almost looked like a tornado went off inside the home with all the debris and damage.”

The victim just moved to the area from California and Crowe believes the explosion took place her first night in her new house. “I don't believe there was any furniture out there,” he said. “I think they were actually sleeping on the floor. Her parents, I believe her mother, for sure lives within the confines of Bryan County.”

He applauded the community for coming together for the mother and her daughter and assured her Bryan County is a safe place to live.

“The community in Bryan County are very good people,” said Crowe. “They were very concerned. They've reached out to her and helped clean up some of the mess. I know the rebuilding of her home is going to take a while to get done. We can assure her that we at the Bryan County Sheriff's Office will work as hard as we can to try to keep Bryan County a safe place to live and a place you can continue to raise her daughter without having to worry about things like this.”

There will be a grand jury indictment. No date has been scheduled as of yet.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Two suspects arrested in connection to Bryan County home explosion in January