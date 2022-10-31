If approved by majority vote, TSPLOST would mean an additional 1% sales tax on goods and services sold within Chatham County to be collected for the next five years, increasing the overall sales tax from 7% to 8%. TSPLOST revenue can only be used for transportation-related projects.

The TSPLOST project lists submitted by Chatham County and its eight municipalities total $420 million, representing a portion of the funds needed for the heavyweight improvements targeted by local government leaders. For many projects, TSPLOST serves as the "local match" for state-and federal-level roadway projects.

As early and absentee voting continues ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8, here's what you need to know about TSPLOST and major projects on the list.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: TSPLOST campaigns ramp up in Chatham County ahead of midterm election vote. What to know.