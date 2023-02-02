X
Tripwire — A narrative podcast investigating the 1971 Thiokol plant explosion in Georgia

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Savannah Morning News
By Zach Dennis, Savannah Morning News
55 minutes ago

Tripwire, a production of the Savannah Morning News, investigates the 1971 chemical explosion at the Thiokol Chemical Corp. plant in Woodbine, Georgia. The blast killed 29 people, predominately Black women, and injured nearly 50 others, leading to decades of legal battles between the families of victims and survivors, and the company and U.S. government.

Listen to the series here:

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News:

