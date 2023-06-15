X

Tornado knocks down trees, knocks out power in Effingham County

Credit: Samantha Lawson Miller

By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
54 minutes ago

A tornado touched down in Effingham County on Wednesday as part of the storm system that moved through area, taking down trees and power lines but causing no deaths.

Cleanup efforts were ongoing Thursday as residents removed debris from EF1 rated twister. According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, the tornado touched down at 7:27 p.m. with 90 mph winds and moved through the area quickly at 40 mph to 50 mph.

The NWS said they are still collecting information to determine the size of the storm.

Credit: Photo by Ashley Ferrell

Amanda Graham Ginn, who lives in the Hickory Knob subdivision in Rincon, said she witnessed a tree on a car. Some residents were still without power on Thursday but that didn’t stop Guyton resident Cindy Brockett from enjoying a cup of Joe.

“I made my coffee on the grill,” said Brockett.

Credit: Photo by Ashley Ferrell

Several crew members from NWS and Effingham County Emergency Management Agency were out surveying the area Thursday morning. Assessments are ongoing.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

