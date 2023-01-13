According to demographic analysis by zippia.com, fewer than 9% of the nation's nearly 3,700 chiefs of police are women. Among Chatham County's municipalities, Hayes is the second woman to serve in the top spot . Julie Tolbert was appointed interim police chief of the Savannah-Chatham Police Department in 2013 after Willie Lovett's abrupt departure.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

"Every day is a good day on Tybee. This is a great day," said Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen in his closing remarks. "And I just want to say thank you, Tiffany, for accepting this role. And I hope I can live up to the challenge of supporting you in this job. There's only one guarantee. There will be challenges every day. And I am very confident that you are going to live up to those challenges and make us proud."

Amy Paige Condon is a local editor and content coach for Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at ACondon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tiffany Wall Hayes sworn in as Tybee Island’s first female police chief

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.