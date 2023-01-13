ajc logo
X

Tiffany Wall Hayes sworn in as Tybee Island’s first female police chief

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Amy Paige Condon, Savannah Morning News
35 minutes ago

In a brief but community-oriented celebration that produced both laughter and tears, the City of Tybee Island honored retired Police Chief Robert Bryson and welcomed Tiffany Wall Hayes with applause as she was sworn in as the first female chief of the Tybee Police Department.

Hayes, one of those rare Tybee Island natives, started as a dispatcher with the department when she was 18 years old. Four years later, she became a certified officer. From there, she worked her way up from patrol to investigations and helped established the department's 9-1-1 center. In 2021, she graduated from the FBI National Academy. Hayes became the first assistant police chief for the department, and in December 2022, she served as interim police chief after Bryson announced his retirement after 12 years on the job.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

In her welcoming remarks, Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions said, "I think Tiffany not only talks the talk, she walks the walk ... She knows Tybee. She knows its history. She knows our needs. She knows our challenges. And... nobody can tell the story of the police department quite like Tiffany can.

"She's seen things, she's heard things, her positive attitude, and her spirit, her patience, her coolness under pressure is exactly what we need for someone to take us to the next level, and to continue a vision that our former police chief and the staff and the officers started."

According to demographic analysis by zippia.com, fewer than 9% of the nation's nearly 3,700 chiefs of police are women. Among Chatham County's municipalities, Hayes is the second woman to serve in the top spot . Julie Tolbert was appointed interim police chief of the Savannah-Chatham Police Department in 2013 after Willie Lovett's abrupt departure.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

"Every day is a good day on Tybee. This is a great day," said Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen in his closing remarks. "And I just want to say thank you, Tiffany, for accepting this role. And I hope I can live up to the challenge of supporting you in this job. There's only one guarantee. There will be challenges every day. And I am very confident that you are going to live up to those challenges and make us proud."

Amy Paige Condon is a local editor and content coach for Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at ACondon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tiffany Wall Hayes sworn in as Tybee Island’s first female police chief

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

BREAKING: Georgia shouldn’t take over Fulton elections, review panel says1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Salaries for new Georgia Tech assistant coaches Faulkner, Wade released
3h ago

Kemp budget: good times roll for state with huge funding boost for schools
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: I hate the NFL. So why do I watch the NFL?
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: I hate the NFL. So why do I watch the NFL?
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Brawls, disorder mar Georgia boot camp for teens
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

Leilani Simon’s attorneys file motion for DFCS records
2h ago
Glass recycling returns to Savannah. Here's where you can drop off your bottles.
Savannah airport adopts solution to bring lost items back to travelers faster
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
21h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top