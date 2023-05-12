‘This is about public safety.’ Tybee Council passes resolution to address Orange Crush

What the resolution asks for is more local control to divert traffic and disperse large crowds. That could mean giving Tybee Island officials the authority to call a state of emergency when visitor numbers reach a tipping point. The resolution explores a number of prevention measures such as closing U.S. 80, the only motor vehicle route to and from the island; restricting access to Tybee’s three-mile-long beach; and increasing penalties for ordinance violations during similar events.

Because the highway is county and state-owned and Tybee’s beach is public, the local government has no control over those actions, currently.

During the Thursday night council meeting, City Attorney Bubba Hughes pointed to the state of Florida taking similar measures against large-scale events. Prompted by unpermitted, "pop-up" events like the Daytona Truck Meet, the Florida Assembly recently passed a bill that gives law enforcement the authority to designate special event zones and enforce enhanced penalties for noncriminal traffic violations.

“It enhances the ability of local governments and how they react, and that is encouraging … Although Florida is significantly different in its laws … the same principles apply and we need the help,” said Hughes, making note that events like Orange Crush are no longer just a Tybee issue, but require a regional effort.

Traffic during the April weekend was so severe that vehicles overflowed into neighboring communities such as Wilmington and Talahi Island.

The resolution also cited the need to revisit a 2018 Department of Justice (DOJ) agreement that prevents Tybee from calling in outside law enforcement, unless those reinforcements are called in for other events as well. The agreement was enacted after a group of concerned citizens criticized the city for treating Orange Crush – a festival attended by predominantly Black college-aged students – differently from other large-scale events.

Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization Founder Julia Pearce, who led the conversations with the DOJ, still urged city officials to work with promoters to make Orange Crush a safe event.

“Orange Crush is Tybee’s oldest public event and, until Juneteenth, it was the only cultural event on a public beach,” said Pearce.

Past Orange Crush organizers have criticized the city for civil rights violations before, and some citizens pointed to a lack of political will from the local government to formalize the event after Savannah State dropped its sponsorship in 1991. However, city officials are saying that the most recent iteration demonstrated that limiting those public safety resources presents a significant safety risk to all involved, students and residents alike.

During a May 4 public forum, Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) Chief Tiffany Hayes emphasized the urgency for more flexibility to call in neighboring police forces. “I will not have my hands tied by this agreement again,” said Hayes, who described her officers running to and from accidents due to traffic preventing police vehicles from driving across the island. Emergency vehicles were also stuck in the jam on U.S. 80, delaying response times.

No deaths were reported over the three days. Incidents that did occur included 18 arrests, 37 traffic citations and 53 code enforcement violations. The department is also investigating other cases, such as an alleged robbery and assault. Tybee law enforcement also reported that bottles were thrown at officers and two police vehicles were damaged.

Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions urged residents to take action and contact their state and federal representatives about the issue.

“This is about public safety, it’s about infrastructure and it’s about having control over keeping our resources, our people, our visitors, everyone safe,” said Tybee mayor Shirley Sessions. “I think sometimes it’s easy for the people in Atlanta to forget …that we have a lot to deal with. I think they’re beginning to understand … and seeing the problems that traffic and crowds draw.”

Tybee Island Resolution Orange Crush by savannahnow.com on Scribd

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: ‘This is about public safety.’ Tybee Council passes resolution to address Orange Crush

