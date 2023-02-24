There are over a thousand reasons to put 'The Supers' together in your garden

Credit: Norman Winter / For Savannah Morning News Credit: Norman Winter / For Savannah Morning News

To The Garden Guy, this is where the real gardening fun begins. Picking out the color scheme you want to work with, planting the container and bringing it into full bloom is only topped by the bees, butterflies and hummingbirds that are sure to arrive.

Proven Winners recipes are a good place to start getting ideas but unless you are a savvy online shopper you will be relegated to picking out plants that are available in your market. If you have progressive garden centers then this will be like going to the candy store. The Proven Winners recipes are also a little like food photography perfection is the name of the game.

The photos that accompany The Garden Guy’s column this week shows what happens in the real world and what you can expect with your artistically designed containers. By artistic I really mean, you picking out your favorite color companions.

I grow "the Supers" for the most part in containers with really good potting soil. Some of the containers are large and hard for me to pick up, and some are small. Choosing a good soil mix in a container that drains freely allows each of the super divisional champs, Supertunias, Superbells and Superbenas to find happiness together even if they might have some minor idiosyncrasies.

My favorite container last year was one that I can barely pickup, it featured Superbena Royale Chambray verbena.

This verbena is one of those blue colors that seems to change not only with maturity but also with the shifting sun. I’ve got several pictures that would make you swear they were not the same plant. No matter which you see, the blue is always stunning. The container also has three Superbells varieties, Grape Punch, Tangerine Punch and Yellow. The center plant is the shockingly beautiful new Supertunia Persimmon. My photograph taken late in the day shows everything in their richest complementary colors.

I have the exact same container in another area. I might add that in both instances you can’t see the container. It features Superbena Stormburst verbena which is white with light blue stripes, Supertunia Vista Paradise petunia, Superbells Watermelon Punch calibrachoa, ColorBlaze Lime Time coleus and Rockin Red dianthus.

Here is a little issue that is to be celebrated and to me why these are champion plants. One of the reasons you can’t see the pots is that some of these plants give a perennial performance, particularly the verbenas in my zone 8a location in Georgia. But many years I get two growing seasons out of the Superbells calibrachoa.

This year was the first time I have protected plants and containers in a long time.

During the December Arctic blast, we hit 11, 16, 17, 22 and 28 on consecutive nights. I decided I would move them once, and for 5 nights. They were then put back into place in the backyard and have been there ever since. They have received several high 20s in January and February.

The plants are already covering the containers and starting to send first blooms of Superbenas, and Superbells while the Supertunias are growing like crazy. I’ve got plants ordered and will retool and refresh as needed. In the meantime, it’s nice to know that each container has a divisional champ or two, maybe even three in it. It is fun to watch on a daily basis to see which bloomer is next.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

