The relaxed summer vibes are here courtesy of Savannah reggae band Unifya and their new EP

“Jonathan’s influences are more roots reggae, but he also listens to Sublime and punk rock,” explained Lindsay. “I think when I came into the band, bringing my influences to the table, not trying taking credit for shifting the sound completely, but it evolved naturally because I’m a totally different vocalist.”

“I love the older stuff, I think they’re great, but I would never try to emulate it. I can’t do Rasta style and be taken seriously. You might get a good laugh out of it.”

Cabrera luckily stumbled upon Lindsay on a Facebook page for Savannah musicians when he was looking for a replacement singer.

“I was just scrolling through,” recalled Lindsay. “I just said, ‘I sing,’ period. He asked what style of music I play. I had no idea who he was. He had no idea who I was. But it was serendipitous that he was looking for someone in the reggae sound. I jumped at the opportunity because this is my wheelhouse.”

Lindsay grew up in Savannah enamored with Tybee Island and the good beach vibes it produces.

“My nickname I was given several years ago was Treyzee from East 80,” said Lindsay. “Even as a kid, a teenager, it would take me an hour to get to Tybee, and I still felt like I was from there, that it was home. I try to put in something in my lyrics about Tybee, East 80, or Victory Drive.”

Lindsay even fronted a band called Victory Drive — VD for short. The joke on flyers was “Catch VD this summer.”

“I remember when Passafire was playing around town, Tybee and stuff, and they are a big inspiration for me,” said Lindsay. I was much younger then when they were making their way, so it’s cool to do this. There’s not a lot of bands in the area doing what we’re doing musically.

“I’ve been doing this style, solo, for a long time. If people have seen me around town they can catch me at a jam or solo gig. I’m usually playing some Sublime covers or Bob Marley, but I’ve also played in punk rock bands and metal bands, fronting those. But this is really my forte.”

Unifya's latest single, "So Long," has a strong link with the Southern California music that it's influenced by. When the band sent the track to Los Angeles studio Total Access Recording to be mixed and mastered, their producer offered to invite Sublime's DJ to play on it.

“He’s doing all the nice scratching you hear on there,” said Lindsay.

“So Long” has been doing very well on streaming platforms, even though it features a melancholy photo of the corner of Congress and Barnard Street that belies the sunny sounds of the songs. Lindsay took the photo after a gig because he was struck by the evocative way the lamp light looked like the sun shining through the rainy haze. The band also liked how the street signs represented Savannah.

“We’re really all about representing the 912 and where I came from, and trying to develop or help develop some sort of scene and community, or least part of it.”

Building community is what attracted Lindsay and his UniFya bandmates to reggae in the first place.

“Playing in this genre, I feel it in my soul and my bones,” said Lindsay. “I’ve always enjoyed the community when I went to reggae festivals. There’s this different feel from those shows compared to a rock show or a metal show. There’s a community and almost a lack of ego. Out of the last two festivals I went to in Orlando, Reggae on the Block, I didn’t see any fights, anyone getting arrested. It was love, community, bringing people together from all cultural backgrounds. When we play there is a positive energy, not promoting violence or hate.”

The next chance to catch UniFya live is on Tybee Island at North Beach Bar & Grill on June 25 at 7 p.m.

“It’s one of my favorite local spots because it’s right off the beach, it’s just a really chill, relaxed environment and everyone is there to enjoy the sun and have a good time.”

UniFya’s “So Long” is available on all streaming platforms. Their next fun, summer single, “Dirty Dub,” is available July 1.

