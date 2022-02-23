The reclamation of Ellis Square: A case study in reviving the Oglethorpe plan in Savannah

The City of Savannah reopened Ellis Square in March 2010. It has served as a meeting point for tourists, partiers and locals since.

A public space reborn

As Savannah explores the future of the Savannah Civic Center site, the success of Ellis Square's reclamation can serve as an example for what to do. The Civic Center sits atop what was once Elbert Square, constructed in 1801 as the city grew south in keeping with founder Gen. James Oglethorpe's urban plan.

Restoring "lost" squares takes ambition and money, according to former Mayor Johnson. The Ellis Square project came together because of a unified vision he said.

"I don't know about 'the secret sauce,' but I know we had consensus," Johnson said. "(To) reconstruct Ellis Square, and make it an active part of the downtown district."

The idea came from city employees and a handful of downtown businessman, according to developer John Cay, who built an office building adjacent to the square at the same time as the project's construction.

Prior to 2005, Ellis Square was a concrete parking garage, with several surface lots around it. It was the site of the original City Market, the center of 18th- and 19th-century commerce where Savannahians shopped for groceries and other goods — and where enslaved Africans were sold.

The original City Market was demolished in the 1950s, a razing that later served as one of the impetuses for the creation of the Historic Savannah Foundation and the preservation movement in the city's downtown core.

"It was a great travesty that the City Market itself was torn down in the '50s," Cay remembered. "But an even bigger travesty was that an above-ground parking garage was built on one of Savannah's historic squares. And, architecturally it was concrete and steel and, frankly, drew all the energy out of the area. It was a blight."

The idea for the reclamation of Ellis Square came about in 1996 to use funds from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Five years later, a presentation from local architect Christian Sottile recommended the demolition of the garage, restoration of the square and construction of new buildings and parks to fill in the lots used for parking around the area.

The plan also called for a 1,000-space, below-ground parking deck to be dug out under the square and for the construction of a new hotel on the site of the Savannah Morning News' then-parking lot.

If there were other options on the table, Johnson doesn't remember them. The plan presented by Sottile and lead developer Batson-Cook was approved.

Between 2005 and 2010, the parking garage was demolished, a below-ground deck built, a new hotel and office building constructed, the Morning News relocated to Chatham Parkway, and the historic News building was redeveloped into retail and condominiums. The Cay office building was built, as was a visitor's center for tourists.

The process wasn't without its hiccups. Issues with the soil under the square caused cracks to form in nearby buildings during the dig out, according to 2006 news reports, and neighboring businesses saw a decline in foot traffic.

Ellis Square "opened barrier" to rest of downtown

While orange traffic cones went up, impeding nearby businesses' ability to draw in foot traffic, it also tore down barriers for local business owners to get in on the tourism industry.

At Goosefeathers, a European-style café on Ellis Square, owner Michael Meeks said the five-year construction was worth it.

"For businesses on the southside of the car garage, it was as though a curtain lifted up, and people realized there was other places on the other side of the parking garage, because it was a barrier," he said.

Meeks said the opening of Ellis Square helped open the southside of the Historic District. The parking garage no longer served as a marker of the end of tourists' exploring. There was an entire city waiting for them beyond Congress Street.

"A lot of businesses were not reaping the benefits of the full forces of tourism," he said. "But when that thing came down, it was like a window to another side of Savannah."

Meeks said the key to navigating construction issues was good communication. He chaired the Ellis Square Merchants' Association, which worked to convey issues and complaints to the city and contractors about the construction. Meeks said it ensured they could still be open and still have sidewalks for foot traffic.

"If we had a problem, they came in and they would address the group and let us know how they were going to abate the problem," Meeks said.

Since the first public use of the square on St. Patrick's Day 2010, Ellis Square has served as a hub for tourists in Savannah, and serves as the home for the Johnny Mercer statue, an ode to the world-famous songwriter who hailed from Savannah.

But Meeks said he wishes the city would keep the space cleaner, and use the green space more for public events like movie nights or festivals. "It just needs to be utilized more for the downtown community."

