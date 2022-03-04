The new Shasta daisies are like a dessert for your landscape and garden

The last new introduction for the 2022 collection is Amazing Daisy Spun Silk. This stunning daisy will be on all collectors must have list as it features long narrow petals with fringed edges giving a spidery look. The flowers are large too, reaching 4½ inches wide.

These new introductions get about 24-inches tall with an equal spread. Marshmallow is a little shorter topping out at 22-inches. They are considered perennial in zones 5-9 are the quintessential cottage flowers to be planted in sweeps or drifts with blue salvias, yellow coreopsis, rudbeckias and coneflowers or echinacea.

Son James always pushes the envelope thus has taught me over the years that Shasta daisies like Banana Cream or Daisy May can bring this same floral show to containers and tubs to be enjoyed in commercial settings by customers going to shop or dine in local restaurants.

This is the flower that little girls and young ladies alike find enchanting and dream of them prominently displayed in their wedding bouquets. These pristine white blooms indeed light up the spring and summer garden like few other flowers.

No matter the variety you select, know that they will need at least six hours of sun and wonderfully tolerate a little afternoon shifting shade. The soil must be fertile, organic rich, moist, and very well-drained. If plagued by tight heavy soil that doesn’t drain, then amend with 3- to 4-inches of organic matter and till to a depth of 6- to 8-inches.

This regimen gives clear indication why they have the ability to work so well in mixed containers as potting soil certainly drains freely.

Space plants 12- to 15-inches apart. Plant at the same depth they are growing in the container. Apply a layer of mulch after planting. Of course, in mixed, designer type containers you’ll be using the Shasta most likely as a pocket or filler type plant complementing all of the other companions.

Maintain moisture through the long hot summer and feed with a light application of fertilizer every 4 to 6 weeks. Keep the flowers deadheaded for both a tidy look and increased flower production as these vigorous varieties often are known to repeat.

Divide in the fall, spacing as recommended. This will be a yearly event in the South if you want the best blooms and healthiest plants. In the exclusive shopping center mixed-containers, the plants will be removed in time for cool season color, but they did their job, as the shopping experience felt as though you were in the ‘Garden of Eden’.

You on the other hand can leave yours in the container or better yet move to the landscape in the fall. Shasta daisies have the ability to give the gardeners years of perennial performance with just a little work. Follow me on Facebook @NormanWinterTheGardenGuy for more photos and garden inspiration.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The new Shasta daisies are like a dessert for your landscape and garden