The Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire celebrates their 5th annual Velvet Gala in style

Interesting facts on Jill - she is a Missouri native, an avid scuba diver, collects elephant art and recently bought one of the coolest vehicles on the planet, - a bikini blue JEEP Wrangler! Wishing I could chat longer, I pose Jill with her daughter Ella before she is called away.

Arriving next is the Honorable Judge Penny Freesemann and her husband, Todd, a commander with the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. Commending Todd on his role as TMC secretary, I ask him to tell me something I don't know about Penny. "Gardening! She can grow anything - maybe call her a farmer - she grows a lot of tomatoes and basil," shares the avid skeet shooter.

Next up is TMC Senior Manager of Community Programs Dan Rowe and his wife Sammy. The Florida natives tell me they meet while running a recycling center in Florida and are excited to experience their first gala.

While posing The Mediation Center's Ty'Lasha Rivers and Pam Manning with AmeriCorps Stephanie Herren at the step and repeat, I am bombarded with photo requests from Queensborough Bank's Abby Wolfe and Candace Summerall then introduce Habitat For Humanity's Zerik Samples and State Farm Insurance Vernon Donovan to witty Chatham County Superior Court Judge Lisa Colbert.

Chatting with the judge about how excited she is to be out in public, she tells me about her latest adventure with double dutch. Wait, what? “I joined a chapter of the 40+ Double Dutch Club where we hula hop, hopscotch, line dance and jump rope. I grew up double dutching in New York and can’t wait for the next meet up off East Broad Street,” shares the vivacious judge.

Speaking of judges, one of my favorite men in black, Judge Thomas Cole, introduces me to fellow Chatham County Juvenile Court Judge Lindretta Grindle Kramer. Admitting to keeping a low profile, the Savannah native pauses when she recognizes a young lady walking by. I can't say names but I can say this. When you see a judge brought to tears over the success of a young woman with a horrific past, you have a new appreciation of how the court system can change lives.

Another person that has impacted the footprint of Savannah is the indomitable Marjorie Young. The Carriage Trade PR queen has been an active supporter for Healthy Savannah, Coastal Pet Rescue and Rotarians around the world for over 25 years.

With more guests like Tye and Aaron Whitely arriving, I follow the networking couple through the crowd to catch up with TMC Youth Programs Coordinator KeyShawn Housey. Y'all this dude is one cool character! Amped up, the Georgia Southern University grad tells me he loves tarot cards, podcasts and crystals.

Giggling while watching him bounce around the room, I glance over and see Lindretta rushing across the room towards a surprised Bernadette Ball-Oliver. The Savannah Chatham County Public School System Associate Superintendent is a former principal and teacher who proudly exclaims, "I taught her!"

Leaving the two ladies to reconnect, I take a seat next to the ravishing Ni'Aisha Banks. As the Savannah Technical College Public Benefits Outreach Specialist talks about our mutual love of life coach Victoria Baylor, Jill takes the mic to welcome her diverse crowd.

Acknowledging mediators from Texas, Arizona and Nova Scotia, I learned that the mission of The Mediation Center is for qualified volunteers to provide alternatives to litigation by proactively managing conflict.

From a family law resource center, youth programs, restorative conferencing to volunteer opportunities, this mighty mediation team helps over 6,000 people every year and has 325 kindergarten to high school senior peer mediators. (And if you haven’t heard the stories of how a five-year-old peacefully resolves an argument, you need to attend their annual mediation awards!)

Jill says it best when she tells me, “Thank you for being on this peace building journey with us.” Being guardians of our community and promoting peace summarizes is what this trusted safe haven has been for Savannah since 1986.

One person can make a difference and that is exactly what Jill and her mighty team of mediators are doing!

