The Journey offers travelers a glimpse of the Nativity

Vignettes throughout the trail offer a glimpse into the Biblical story of the birth of Jesus. Along the way travelers visit the town of Bethlehem, where they pay their tax before entering the gates. The Bethlehem market is bustling with townspeople and even a few adorable animals. The Journey continues December 16-18 with a matinee on Saturday December 17.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News