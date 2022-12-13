BreakingNews
Shooting under investigation at Gwinnett County Correctional Complex
The Journey offers travelers a glimpse of the Nativity

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
31 minutes ago

“Quickly now!” “Move along.” Dressed in a brilliant red uniform, complete with the signature plumed helmet and spear Roman Centurions guided guests as they formed lines to begin their journey.

“The Journey” returned to Compassion Christian Church for the first time in four years. “The Journey” is an outdoor immersive experience that guides travelers through the Christmas story.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Vignettes throughout the trail offer a glimpse into the Biblical story of the birth of Jesus.  Along the way travelers visit the town of Bethlehem, where they pay their tax before entering the gates. The Bethlehem market is bustling with townspeople and even a few adorable animals. The Journey continues December 16-18 with a matinee on Saturday December 17.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The Journey offers travelers a glimpse of the Nativity

