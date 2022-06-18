"My vision was to provide a platform where young people can be able to share their talents and gifts,” said Oliver. "This show is fresh, outstanding and makes a valuable contribution to the community."

A number of fun-filled activities for families and the community will be available at the event, including a game truck, face painting, bounce houses, a vendor marketplace, food trucks and more. Vendors include Mason Jar Money, C&W Foods, So Icey Thrills, One Busy Bee Cupcakes & Treats, Charmed By Nylah and more.

IF YOU GO What: The DYP Block Party When: Saturday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Where: 3 Points Food Court, 409 Orchard Street, Savannah, GA 31405 Cost: Tickets are $5 if purchased in advance and $7 if purchased on the day of the event. Children under the age of six are free. Info: Tickets are available for purchase through Cashapp ($THEDYPSHOW) or Eventbrite.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The DYP Show celebrates 2nd anniversary with 'The Block Party' over Juneteenth weekend