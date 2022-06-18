ajc logo
The DYP Show celebrates 2nd anniversary with 'The Block Party' over Juneteenth weekend

Savannah Morning News
By Olivia Carter, Savannah Morning News
11 minutes ago
Are you looking for something fun to do this Juneteenth weekend in Savannah?

Join Ja'Quan Oliver, the executive producer of The DYP Show, as he celebrates his show's 2nd anniversary at "The Block Party," which has become an annual event.

Oliver started his show during the pandemic to offer young people something to look forward to. Young artists, entrepreneurs, and other guests appear on his show. As he pours his love into the community, this event should give families something to look forward to this weekend.

"My vision was to provide a platform where young people can be able to share their talents and gifts,” said Oliver. "This show is fresh, outstanding and makes a valuable contribution to the community."

A number of fun-filled activities for families and the community will be available at the event, including a game truck, face painting, bounce houses, a vendor marketplace, food trucks and more. Vendors include Mason Jar Money, C&W Foods, So Icey Thrills, One Busy Bee Cupcakes & Treats, Charmed By Nylah and more.

IF YOU GO

What: The DYP Block Party

When: Saturday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: 3 Points Food Court, 409 Orchard Street, Savannah, GA 31405

Cost: Tickets are $5 if purchased in advance and $7 if purchased on the day of the event. Children under the age of six are free.

Info: Tickets are available for purchase through Cashapp ($THEDYPSHOW) or Eventbrite. 

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The DYP Show celebrates 2nd anniversary with 'The Block Party' over Juneteenth weekend

