The 2023 Do Savannah New Year's Eve Editorial

The theme for this year’s editorial is “Diamonds are Forever” in conjunction with JW Plant Riverside District, who is the proud host of a New Year’s Eve celebration in honor of the 51st Anniversary of James Bond film, “Diamonds are Forever."
The 2022 New Year’s Eve editorial was one of the most ambitious projects the Savannah Morning News fashion team has embarked yet. A total of five fashion models, three hair and makeup stylists, three wardrobe retailers, three fine jewelry stores, one photographer assistant, one location assistant and one person in charge of inventory and securing the diamonds and jewelry, and a total of 120 minutes to catch all the action.
Inspired by the architecture of Plant Riverside, and of course the many women who have played an intricate part in all the James Bond films, we present to you “Diamonds are Forever."
While the James Bond universe has given the world one of its most iconic characters, it has also created an array of strong and ambitious women pitching in to a pop culture institution that we call the Bond Girl.
SMN, along with JW Plant Riverside District, created a unique editorial that goes from the glamourous vixen to the beautiful villains with clothing from September’s Closet, Kathi Rich and Precisa’s Closet and jewelry from District Boutique and their Swarovski Crystals, 13 Secrets and Reubel Fine Jewelry.
Our models are from various walks of life, from teachers, singers to stay at home moms, but for one day, they became super spies and femme fatales creating the world of "Bond, James Bond" right here in Savannah.
"In order to form a more perfect union, sweetheart."
Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah
“I’ll do anything for a woman with a knife.”
Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah
"Well just goes to show, no one's indestructible."
Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah
"Bond. James Bond."
Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah
Credits
Styling and Photography by Adriana Iris Boatwright
Hair and Makeup team led by Wanda Christopher with Hilary Raney, Olivia Ashbaugh with Wonderland Beauty Bar
Models are Brittney Tinoco, Sara Zoe Budnik, Sami Salas, Amy Fine and Dianna Creekmore
Production assistants are Casey Boatwright and Zach Dennis
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The 2023 Do Savannah New Year's Eve Editorial
