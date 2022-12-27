Take a look inside Plant RiversideDinosaurs, geodes, art and education: Plant Riverside District to officially open

While the James Bond universe has given the world one of its most iconic characters, it has also created an array of strong and ambitious women pitching in to a pop culture institution that we call the Bond Girl.

SMN, along with JW Plant Riverside District, created a unique editorial that goes from the glamourous vixen to the beautiful villains with clothing from September’s Closet, Kathi Rich and Precisa’s Closet and jewelry from District Boutique and their Swarovski Crystals, 13 Secrets and Reubel Fine Jewelry.

Our models are from various walks of life, from teachers, singers to stay at home moms, but for one day, they became super spies and femme fatales creating the world of "Bond, James Bond" right here in Savannah.

"In order to form a more perfect union, sweetheart."

“I’ll do anything for a woman with a knife.”

"Well just goes to show, no one's indestructible."

"Bond. James Bond."

Credits

Styling and Photography by Adriana Iris Boatwright

Hair and Makeup team led by Wanda Christopher with Hilary Raney, Olivia Ashbaugh with Wonderland Beauty Bar

Models are Brittney Tinoco, Sara Zoe Budnik, Sami Salas, Amy Fine and Dianna Creekmore

Production assistants are Casey Boatwright and Zach Dennis

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The 2023 Do Savannah New Year's Eve Editorial