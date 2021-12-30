That’s So Savannah: Two unique and unusual monuments spark interest in Troup Square

One of the city’s most unusual and striking sculptures, however, has nothing to do with history (Savannah’s anyway).

Credit: Christopher Berinato / For Savannah Morning News

Decoding The Armillary Sphere in Troup Square

The Armillary Sphere in the center of Troup Square was the source of some controversy when it was constructed and erected in the early 1970s, since at that point it was the most modern sculpture in the city. “Modern” is a bit of a misnomer considering the armillary was invented by the Ancient Greeks and Chinese thousands of years ago.

An armillary is a device used to track heavenly movements with a sphere (the Earth or Sun) in the center and a series of metal rings around it to represent lines of celestial longitude and latitude, and other paths. The armillary was rendered obsolete with the invention of the telescope, but it remains a fascinating and beautiful art object.

Troup Square’s Armillary Sphere is a large bronze-alloy structure resting on six bronze turtles. There are gold zodiac signs around the rings and a lance passing through the center of the sphere. Although it probably won’t be of much use for astrology or astronomy, the Armillary Sphere supposedly was intended to be used as a sundial.

Credit: Christopher Berinato / For Savannah Morning News

It’s unclear why an armillary was chosen as an appropriate monument to put in the middle of the square in the first place. Some speculate that when former Georgia Troup went out of favor for his pro-slavery, anti-Native American views, it was decided that a neutral, inoffensive monument should be erected instead of a statue of Troup.

The armillary was damaged in 2004 when it was hit by a drunk driver, but it has since been repaired. If the Armillary Sphere appears rather mystical or arcane, you won’t be surprised to know that it features heavily in "Ineritas," a series of young adult fantasy novels by author Rick Garman. The Armillary Sphere even appears on the cover of the first book, The Beginning of Sorrows.

A Troup Square monument to the dogs

Another sculptural element in Troup Square is more innocuous than the Armillary. If you happen to be walking your dog through Troup Square just as it’s getting thirsty, you and your pup will get to experience one of the smaller, lesser-known monuments in the city. A diminutive, but beautifully decorative bronze fountain offers hydration to parched pets.

The Myer Drinking Fountain was a gift donated to Savannah by Mayor Herman Myers in 1897. It was placed in Forsyth Park and meant for humans to drink out of. The bronze sculpture was a 9”5 single pedestal with drinking basins and a faucet.

On top of an acroter was a 3 foot tall statue of a maiden feeding a dove sculpted by George Fisher and cast by J.W.Fisk. The statue depicts the girl creating a pouch with her tunic for holding seeds while she holds a seed in her mouth to feed a bird perched on her wrist.

Credit: Christopher Berinato / For Savannah Morning News

The fountain was taken down for repairs in the early 1980s, but seemingly disappeared.

In 1983, a smaller version of the fountain, sans maiden, was set up in Troup Square. It’s not clear if the truncated fountain is a replica or if portions of the original Myer Fountain were used. If they are actual portions of the original, what happened to the statue of the maiden?

The faucets and basins on the original fountain were four feet above the ground, but now they are ground-level for dogs to drink out of, making the Myer Drinking Fountain a beautiful monument to man’s best friend, and an apt location for the annual Blessing of the Pets each Oct. 4.

Christopher Berinato is the author of Secret Savannah: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure.

