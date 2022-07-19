Thank you and goodbye to Art off the Air, but the future is bright for Savannah's arts scene

As this will be my last Art off the Air column, there is a strong pull in me to spend it expressing my gratitude to all of the amazing people who have supported the radio show over the nearly five years I’ve been hosting it.

Credit: Courtesy of WRUU Credit: Courtesy of WRUU

Upon further consideration, however, it will have to suffice that I simply say “Thank You.” My appreciation is boundless, but there are simply too many of you to acknowledge by name.

Instead, allow me to pass along three observations that I’ve gathered from chatting with somewhere around 500 local artists.

The Biggest Names Are Also The Most Professional

Susan Laney, Jerome Meadows and José Ray are three people that I imagine almost everyone reading this column recognizes by name, if not by the work that they do. But did you know that they are also incredibly humble, always available, and respond to emails within hours, if not minutes?

Credit: Courtesy of Parker Stewart Credit: Courtesy of Parker Stewart

There are many in the creative scene that are equally professional, so if I’ve interviewed you but you’re not one of those three I’ve mentioned, I’m not saying that you don’t do all of those things too. My point is that if anyone could get away with being guarded about their time or delay sending images until the last minute, it’s these three people.

Art off the Air: José Ray continues to blossom with his new nature exhibition at the Grand Bohemian Gallery

And yet, the only issues I’ve ever had with artists regarding scheduling, getting pictures of their work or project, or even sharing the article I’ve just written about them, it’s from the un-established folks who need the publicity the most.

I recently interviewed one person who told me during our chat that it was the first time anyone had ever covered their art in the newspaper. But when I tried to get more images from them, repeatedly messaging them on Instagram and through e-mail, they completely disappeared. To this day, I’ve yet to receive a response from them, even when I sent them the links to the column about their work and the radio show broadcast that would be featuring their interview.

Talent is important. Nobody would deny that Meadows and Ray possess it in spades, and their artwork shows it, or that Laney is a brilliant curator who puts together some of the finest shows in Savannah. But they’re also incredibly easy to cover as an art writer and radio show host because of their professionalism.

What Artists Say About Their Work Is As Important As What It Looks Like

When Laughlin and I first started Art on the Air, there was a question about whether a show discussing something intended to be seen (visual art) would translate to an audio-only format.

We learned early on that the answer to that question was a resounding yes, not because we spent our time painstakingly describing artwork to create pictures in our listener’s minds, but because artists are incredibly interesting people.

Credit: Provided by the artist Credit: Provided by the artist

Art off the Air: Savannah City Market gallery artist David Laughlin brings color to nature in new series

There are many, many reasons why artists create art, but few would argue that one of the main roles of creatives in our society is to reflect the world around us. Given the challenges that our local, national, and global community faces, artists are amongst the most plugged in sector of our population. Through their artwork, and the subsequent discussion of that work and the ideas behind it, alternative viewpoints and hidden truths are often uncovered.

I recall a conversation I had with local fiber artist Katie Glusica, an interview that has repeatedly come to mind nearly two years later. For almost an hour, she and I delved into her perceived connections between the threads in a fiber weave and the physics concept of particle/wave duality. It was absolutely fascinating and, even if you’d never seen Glusica’s work in person, it was the kind of thing that could make you rethink the world around you.

Art can do that, and that’s why the “why” of an artists work is as important as the “what.”

Savannah Still Has A Ways To Go In Supporting Its Artists, But It’s Getting Better

A few months ago I spoke with multi-disciplinary artist Kathryn Shriver about her decision to leave Savannah over high rent prices and lack of opportunities. Michael Mahaffey, one of the few local artists who are able to live off of his art alone, has long threatened to leave. And when art advocate Clinton Edminster tried to get the city to allow a few "free walls" for local graffiti artists to be able to practice on in the Starland District, one Historic Site and Monument Commissioner likened such an allowance to legalizing murder.

But then there's the Enmarket Arena mural (actually a collection of four different compositions), a project that's paying a nice sum to some of our best artists to create what will eventually be the largest ground mural in all of Georgia.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The City of Savannah also recently completed gathering submissions for their Storm Drain Art Project, another paid art opportunity. And Sulfur Studios' transition into the non-profit Arts Southeast has greatly increased their scope and reach in an exciting way that's only just beginning to be realized.

It’s still a challenge to live exclusively off of art making in Savannah. Few of the hundreds of artists that I’ve spoken to over my nearly five years as host of Art on the Air are able to do so. Far more work waiting tables or behind a retail counter, grinding out the hours in monotony until they can get back to their studios and their passions.

Credit: Photo courtesy of ARTS Southeast. Credit: Photo courtesy of ARTS Southeast.

But the new opportunities being offered by the city and by organizations like Arts Southeast have created the potential for far more artists to make the leap into full-time creators. And with numerous other possibilities looming, including the recent passage of a new public arts funding mechanism by the Cultural Affairs Commission, a plan to get more dollars into local artists hands that is due to go before City Council soon, the future is looking bright for Savannah artists.

Art off the Air was a companion piece to the radio program “Art on the Air” hosted by Rob Hessler and Gretchen Hilmers. The column can also be found at savannahnow.com/entertainment.

Rob will continue to cover the arts for the Savannah Morning News through his biweekly Art Scene column in the Lifestyle section, as well as periodic pieces about specific events and happenings in Do Savannah.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Thank you and goodbye to Art off the Air, but the future is bright for Savannah's arts scene