Tales from the Band Van: Being a working musician during COVID shows how important the arts are

It was a strange and eerie time as a silence seeped through the air like a dagger through a puff of white clouds. And as strangely as it sounds, for the first time in my life, in those two weeks of isolation, I felt like I could actually breathe.

The roads were quiet, the air seemed cleaner, the trees appeared brighter and animals from all walks of life, started to come out. Even though Kirk and I live in the country, our roads are still pretty active with the tractors and farming life that surround our area.

Credit: Calli Joiner / For Do Savannah Credit: Calli Joiner / For Do Savannah

So it was nice to be able to take a moment out of the chaos that life brings and have that much needed family time with picnics, camping and roasting marshmallows on a bonfire under the stars as our daughter sings along to our acoustic guitars.

And take a moment to absorb the simplicity of life and appreciate who and what matters most.

Tales from the Band Van: Finding the perfect ride for LILAKK for only a dollar

We had gone from such a busy schedule of playing back-to-back that, like many other bands, we were forced with the heavy decision of whether or not to continue this ride as a striving artist. But with a leap of faith and purpose, we decided to continue, Lilakk.

We depended so much on playing out at shows and having that live audience interaction that we didn’t realize we were neglecting the creative writing and recording side of our music.

Credit: Calli Joiner / For Do Savannah Credit: Calli Joiner / For Do Savannah

We had purchased a school bus before the pandemic and we were in the process of converting it into a tour bus. But since we knew were weren’t going anywhere anytime soon, we decided to use the space as a temporary recording studio.

And that’s where we felt really inspired; sitting outside and watch the rabbits roam through the yard as sunlight shined though the cracked window.

Kirk and I would separate into our own space in order spend time with ourselves to express our pain, memories and stories in song.

During the lockdown, we both wrote two songs that would later be recorded in our EP, “School Bus Sessions."

We had just filmed and released our second music video called, "Rain," and we were getting a lot of global interaction and meeting new people online every day. We did a local Quarantine Concert, an interview on local TV station WJCL, a live-stream performance for a show in Ireland and an online interview from a radio host from the U.K.

We were fortunate enough to have met all the friends we had met through social media during that time. But there was something I noticed during this time: People really relied on the arts.

Credit: Calli Joiner / For Do Savannah Credit: Calli Joiner / For Do Savannah

During that time of isolation, where you couldn’t go anywhere, we relied so much on the TV shows and films, and podcasts and music. The live-stream concerts and entertainment throughout the internet was our escape and sense of normalcy as we tried to adapt to this new historic moment in time.

And even though we are still living in a time of uncertainty, we know that we're not alone and that we do have each other and the ability to put a message out there where people can relate or find comfort in the lyrics.

"One song can mean one thing to one person and a million different things to another." It’s about experience and interpretation –– translating emotion through sound and connecting us all together.

Calli Joiner is part of the Savannah-based rock band, Lilakk. Learn more about the band at lilakk.com and on Instagram at @lilakk_band.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tales from the Band Van: Being a working musician during COVID shows how important the arts are