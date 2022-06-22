Synth-based rock band Pink Peugeot stands out with Chew at Lodge of Sorrows

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

Melton and Kapcin played separately in other popular area bands like Hot Plate, Heavy Books, and Knightsquatch, but formed Pink Peugeot in 2019 over a shot of Wild Turkey at the Jinx. Kapcin grew up in Pennsylvania, beginning his music journey at 13 on a Casio keyboard, before taking up guitar, and later drums. Melton began playing bass and guitar in Savannah bands at the age of 18, most recently in Hot Plate.

Pink Peugeot is heavily informed by its common interests in music by bands such as Black Sabbath, Fugazi, Faraquet, Slint, Tortoise, Pelican, El Ten Eleven, Kraftwerk, Neu, Archers of Loaf, as well as horror movie scores and classic Nintendo boss battle music.

“When we first started playing together our goal was to do heavy mathrock, but during the beginning of the pandemic while we were writing and recording ‘Repchild’ we decided to add synth to everything,” explained Melton. “That is how our sound morphed into whatever it is now. It keeps changing, but why not. We tend to tell people we are a heavy synth based rock & roll band.”

Pink Peugeot recorded their dynamic debut EP “Repchild” at the Holy Ghost Tabernacle in 2020 during the pandemic. Now the band is working on new material, playing it live, and planning to record their sophomore EP with Chris “Scary” Adams at Hidden Audio next month.

It’s always a challenge for a duo to reproduce complicated music in a live setting, but Pink Peugeot have worked out their formula.

“We have a table with all our electronic gear like synths, a looper, a sampler, a vocal effects processor, etc,’ explained Melton. “We stand facing one another when playing keys and then we switch to guitar and drums. At first it was difficult, but we figured it out the best we can as a two piece.”

“The vocals tend to be a scarce since I play drums, but we have been figuring out ways to add it in,” added Kapcin.

Looking ahead at Pink Peugeot's performance schedule

Pink Peugeot’s next gig is at the Graveface’s Lodge of Sorrows with Atlanta’s Chew. Chew are a psychedelic electronic and post-rock band with a heavy rhythm section and distorted guitars, making them the perfect fit for a Pink Peugeot gig.

“I actually set this one up, because we've been wanting to play Lodge of Sorrows,” said Kapcin. “I needed a good bill and this one is stacked. If you haven't been there yet, it's a really cool all-ages spot.”

“We are very excited for this one,’ added Melton. “We both love Chew and we are excited to have them back in Savannah. They just returned from a jam-packed tour overseas. Chipper Bones and Bugmeat are really great Savannah bands, too. It's definitely an eclectic line up.”

What: Chew w/ Chipper Bones, Pink Peugeot, and Bugmeat When: 7 p.m. June 25 Where: Lodge of Sorrow, 415 W. Boundary St. Cost: $10 Info: https://www.instagram.com/pink_peugeot

