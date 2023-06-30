Sweltering temperatures raises concern for those experiencing homelessness

Sweltering temperatures and high heat index levels mixed with humidity are on par for summers in Savannah. As the coastal city heads into July 4 weekend, temperatures are expected to reach a high of near 95 degrees with a heat level index around 101 degrees. While these temperatures can have adverse effects for everyone, there’s a high point of concern for people experiencing homelessness in Chatham County.

According to the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless, there are more than 700 people experiencing homelessness in Chatham County right now. For people without a roof over their heads, there's little to no protection from extreme weather or the same opportunities to take precautions from the heat.

Old Savannah City Mission, a nonprofit organization that shelters people experiencing homeless amongst other philanthropic goals, has opened its chapel doors at 2414 Bull St. for those on the streets to cool down.

Old Savannah City Mission also plans to provide water and keep on the lookout for symptoms of heat illness, such as high body temperatures, hot skin, fast pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion or fainting.

“We train our staff to watch out for the signs of heat-related illness,” said Development Director Keith Picklesimer in a press release. “We provide lots of water and invite people to cool off in our air-conditioned chapel. We also use this opportunity to have conversations about joining our program to make the changes necessary to get off the streets permanently.”

The organization is asking for donations of bottled water, along with other items such as hats and sunscreen.

Donations are accepted at the 2414 Bull St. warehouse and online donations can be made on the website at oldsavannahcitymission.org/donate/.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Sweltering temperatures raises concern for those experiencing homelessness

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.