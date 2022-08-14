ajc logo
X

Suspect in Port Wentworth fatal shooting placed in police custody

ajc.com

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Zach Dennis, Savannah Morning News
12 minutes ago

A suspect in a fatal shooting in Port Wentworth on Friday night was placed in custody on Saturday.

The shooting took place around 11:49 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse on Miller Park Circle. More information on the victim is unknown at this time.

The suspect, Desimond Zachery Xavier Butler, 19, was brought in by Port Wentworth Police at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

An investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Suspect in Port Wentworth fatal shooting placed in police custody

Editors' Picks
Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe36m ago
Trial begins in 2020 shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie
2h ago
Ronald Acuña leaves due to knee soreness but Braves sweep doubleheader
10h ago
Bulldogs have ‘a long way to go,’ Georgia’s Kirby Smart said after first scrimmage
2h ago
Bulldogs have ‘a long way to go,’ Georgia’s Kirby Smart said after first scrimmage
2h ago
Triple-A battery mates Kyle Muller, Chadwick Tromp lead big-league Braves to victory
15h ago
The Latest
Garden Guru: Let celebrations commence for the 'tiger days' of summer
4h ago
Are monarch butterflies endangered? Georgia researchers debate need for designation
Lee Smith suspension: Chatham Commission authorizes negotiation of severance package
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top