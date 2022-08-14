A suspect in a fatal shooting in Port Wentworth on Friday night was placed in custody on Saturday.
The shooting took place around 11:49 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse on Miller Park Circle. More information on the victim is unknown at this time.
The suspect, Desimond Zachery Xavier Butler, 19, was brought in by Port Wentworth Police at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
An investigation of the shooting is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Suspect in Port Wentworth fatal shooting placed in police custody
