Suspect arrested in Port Wentworth shooting death of a minor

By Nancy Guan, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Port Wentworth Police investigators have arrested and charged one suspect with one count of felony murder in the Oct. 22, 2022 shooting death of a 15-year-old.

The shooting, which Port Wentworth Police characterized as an isolated incident, occurred at 1133 Coldbrook Station Circle at the Wood Meadow Apartments. Officers found 15-year-old Benjamin Overton deceased from gunshot wounds.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Port Wentworth Police Department, the investigation is still ongoing and active.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the Port Wentworth PoliceDepartment at 912-964-4360 or submit a tip via the Port Wentworth PD Tip411 app orCrimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Suspect arrested in Port Wentworth shooting death of a minor

