Superbena’s Imperial Performance has Begun

I put my containers in the garage during the record cold wave and then put them back on my wall. The old guy couldn’t remember which containers had what from the standpoint of color. Also, kind of funny was I forgot what the dormant sticks were behind the wall. First off, I was surprised that I had placed Superbena Imperial Blue in proximity to Double Play Candy Corn spirea. This is going to cause great joy with my LSU horticulture buddies.

Then a large container with Superbena Imperial Blue found its position in proximity to Double Take Scarlet flowering quince, as well both red and white azaleas. It is an Old Glory feast for the eyes.

Superbena Imperial Blue, like most of the other Superbenas, will get 5- to 12-inches tall with a spread of 30-inches. They need fertile, well-drained soil and plenty of sunlight to reach their true performance potential. Superbenas for the most part, are considered an annual and one certainly of exceptional value.

I live in zone 8a and in my zone and warmer we get them to return in the spring which causes the perennial happy dance to break out. Superbena Imperial Blue, Superbena Whiteout and Superbena Stormburst have been good perennials for me. This year I also have Superbena Plum Wine returning. Strangely all of these are in containers. They are way ahead of those in the soil.

The caveat to this is good soil drainage which is easy-peasy in a container. Son James and I both are firm believers in cutting the verbena back periodically to keep rejuvenating growth and new blooms coming. It also helps to minimize chances for spider mite and lace bugs to have a fatal infestation. So, to put it another way, if you leave a huge patch of weak foliage because you still have a couple of blossoms, you are not helping this plant. Cut it back and new growth will resume quickly followed by blooms.

There are 17 varieties to be found in the Superbena (most vigorous), Superbena Royale (slightly compact, less spread) and Superbena Sparkling (bi-colored) groups. Make sure you try the Superbenas in baskets or taller pots too as the off the ground or aerial-like aspect, coupled with cascading flowers are an easy natural attraction for the hummingbirds.

Superbenas may have a funny sounding name to you but it is just Proven Winners way of saying these are Super Verbenas.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

