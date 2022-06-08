Suns out, ballots out: Get engaged with local issues with Hot Vote Summer event at Daffin Park

This is a nonpartisan event with 16 different organizations involved with informational booths. They include the New Georgia Project, Voices for Schools, Human Rights Campaign, Hello Neighbor, 9to5 Georgia, Deep Center, and Coastal League of Women Voters among others.

Spiva said that while one of the main purposes of Hot Vote Summer is getting people registered to vote, it doesn’t stop there.

“[We’re] also pointing them in the direction of the community organizations and the statewide organizations that they can get involved with.”

There will also be speakers including local officials and community members tackling the issues of reproductive rights, gun violence prevention, and voter engagement.

“This is not campaign speeches. This is all just geared towards community building and voter engagement within the community, so everyone is welcome to attend. It is focused on specific issues, but there is no partisan affiliation with the event.”

“[We’re] really focusing on all the pressing issues and how you can channel your anger around those events towards voting, towards engagement, and making the change. Rather than, you know, having to be reactive, taking a proactive stance with getting more people registered, more people involved.”

It isn’t all politics and human rights. There will also be artist booths, and All Falafel will be selling falafels to benefit Planned Parenthood. On Friday, CinemaSavannah will present a screening of the French film, "Happening," which deals with a young woman seeking an abortion in 1960s France. The screening will be held at 7 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center,

IF YOU GO What: Hot Vote Summer for Reproductive Rights When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Daffin Park, 1301 E. Victory Dr. Info: Facebook.com/HotVoteSummer

