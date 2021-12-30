Sulfur Studios presents '18 Months, an exhibition of work by Rob Hessler'

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“Over the past six-plus years, I’ve kept a daily journal, chronicling both the events of a given 24-hour period and the ups and downs I’ve experienced as a person. Looking back on the 18-month period defined by COVID-19, I selected three entries that I believe defined my state of mind in that moment. Using those words of inspiration, I imagined them as “writing on the walls” of my personal journey, literally representing them in graffiti as one might tag an outdoor surface. From there, I created self-portraits meant to capture where I was emotionally, combining them with the written words taken from my journals. The result, I believe, is a triptych of images that represents my path through one of the most turbulent periods of my life.”

Hessler is a multidisciplinary artist and activist living and working in Savannah. He has recently had solo exhibitions of his drawings at Lois Lambert Gallery in Los Angeles and Speakeasy Art Gallery in New Jersey, both of which represent his work. Hessler has also had performance art pieces at Telfair Museums’ Jepson Center in conjunction with an #art912 grant that he received, and at Sulfur Studios as part of their On::View program, where he was an Artist in Residence.

Credit: Courtesy of Rob Hessler

In-addition to creating artwork, Hessler is a passionate art advocate. He hosts the weekly radio show and podcast Art on the Air on WRUU 107.5 FM in Savannah, writes a weekly art column for the Savannah Morning News, and is Executive Director of Bigger Pie, an arts and cultural advocacy organization. He spearheaded the effort to create an Arts and Culture Candidate Questionnaire for the 2019 Savannah City Council elections, in order to better inform the public about the views of the candidates running for office.

There will be an opening reception for "18 Months" on Friday, Jan. 7 from 5-9 p.m. in conjunction with First Fridays in Starland.

IF YOU GO What: Opening reception for '18 Months' When: Friday from 5-9 p.m. Where: Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull St. Info: sulfurstudios.org

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Sulfur Studios presents '18 Months, an exhibition of work by Rob Hessler'