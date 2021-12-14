Study: Improving SR21 in Garden City would reduce crashes, traffic and improve walkability

Since May, the Coastal Regional MPO and Metropolitan Planning Commission have conducted surveys and public meetings to gather input on how best to improve the highway. Residents of Garden City, as well as, any frequent travelers of Augusta Road, can give their feedback until Dec. 23.

'Wish we had more choices': Garden City council candidates must address livability issues

Once that work is complete, a final report will be given to the MPC and Garden City Council for review. Next steps would be securing funding, initiating preliminary engineering design and then bidding the project construction.

SR21 Access Management Study Public Meeting Presentation by savannahnow.com on Scribd

Residents want better quality of life along Georgia 21

Garden City resident Kely Holt describes the main arterial as sort of the window to the city.

“All they (drivers) see from the highway is a rundown town so there’s no reason for them to stop and do anything,” said Holt. “I moved to Garden City because I love the small town feel of it, but we do need to clean it up, and it starts with 21.”

Like Holt, other residents have bemoaned the road’s lack of walkability.

“There’s no tree canopy,” said Rebecca Russell. “The sidewalks are junk, but there's no real reason to be walking ... unless you’re trying to walk to fast-food restaurants.”

Much of the land along Georgia 21 is zoned for commercial use, but there’s only one grocery store in the city.

Holt said she’d also like to see more of a variety of businesses come in — perhaps more sit-down restaurants as well as small businesses.

“Then that would bring business from west Savannah to us,” said Holt. “Right now they either have to go out to Abercorn or out to Pooler so we’re getting missed.”

One of the main goals of the Georgia 21 study is identifying opportunities for streetscaping and creating that curbside appeal, said Aimee Turner, traffic engineering department manager for CROY, which is the main consultant for this project. Suggestions include street furniture, pedestrian lighting, public art and wayfinding signage.

“They (survey respondents) really felt like this section of SR21 was just for people to drive through. People didn’t really see it as a destination, so we see it as an opportunity to really make it a ... gateway into Garden City,” Turner said.

Credit: Courtesy of the MPO/MPC

Reducing traffic and crashes

With the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) less than two miles away from Georgia 21, truck and train traffic mar the clogged roads during peak hours. The K-12 Groves Campus is currently being built along the corridor and will add to the traffic and potential safety issues.

If not dealt with, data shows these issues have dire and costly consequences. The average cost of crashes along Georgia 21 between 2016 and 2020 was $4.8 million per year, according to the access management study.

With certain road improvements, however, such as raised medians, dedicated turn lanes, restricted u-turns, pedestrian-friendly crossings and other projects, the city could save $1.7 million in crash costs per year.

Road and intersection improvements will also have direct benefits to drivers. According to the story, updates will reduce lost time by 14 hours and mean $300 in fuel savings per year per road user.

“If you put in those raised medians, people are going to have to go down and make u-turns instead of just darting out into traffic,” said Holt.

If not dealt with, data shows these issues have dire and costly consequences. The average cost of crashes along Georgia 21 between 2016 and 2020 was $4.8 million per year, according to the access management study

Trains from the GPA, however, are an ever-present issue.

“When I bring my child to school, we generally get trapped by the train at least half of those runs,” said Russell.

On a bad day, a three-mile drive can take her 45 minutes, she said. And then there’s the issue with trucks trying to avoid the rail-clogged roads as well.

“They (trucks) hear a train coming so they fly down the street to get around it,” said Russell, who lives on a residential street that is often used as a shortcut for trucks.

The GPA recently opened nine new tracks as part of their Mason Mega Rail Project that is supposed to reduce the amount of time trains stall across the roadways in the city.

A GDOT study on the Georgia 307 corridor aims to alleviate congestion with freight signal priority, which would provide extra green light time so that a heavy truck can move through a signal without stopping. Georgia 307 is better known locally as Dean Forest Road.

The Georgia 21 and Georgia 307 intersection has the highest crash frequency out of that section of the corridor, according to the SR21 Access Management Study. Within the past five years, there were two fatal crashes.

“We’ve had conversations with them (GDOT and GPA) about what that (improvements) looks like and how we can improve SR21,” said Turner.

Other goals for the road are adding in bike infrastructure and expanding transit with more bus stops. Bike Walk Savannah and Chatham Area Transit (CAT) are some of the key stakeholders of the project.

"Depending on the momentum behind the project and how the funding is secured, we can see it being within the next five years of being able to put shovels in the ground," said Turner.

After final reports are made in January of next year, other avenues of funding will be able to be explored as well.

Residents can provide input on the project at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SR21Phase2 .

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Study: Improving SR21 in Garden City would reduce crashes, traffic and improve walkability