Step into the past with Holidays by Candlelight tours at Savannah's Davenport House Museum

“Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight allows guests a chance to glimpse at a time long ago when the world was so different,” said Davenport House Museum Director Jamie Credle.

Guests will tour the historic home's lavish restored rooms, viewing the home by candlelight and discovering how the family would have prepared for New Year's Day celebrations, which at the time was the more popular holiday of the season.

What to Do: Wishing you happy holidays and a happy New Year with these upcoming holiday events

It wasn't until the anonymous poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas" was widely shared in newspapers beginning in 1823, that the magic of Christmas Eve began to take hold of the American imagination.

The beloved poem soon elevated Christmas as a revered family observance. Now well known as "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," it has since been credited to Clement Clarke Moore, a New York City professor.

During the Davenport tour, the experience will include a short, dramatic presentation on the discovery of Clement Moore’s poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” a magical highlight for visitors to experience by candlelight.

Credit: File photo/DoSavannah.com

The Davenport House Museum has long placed a commitment to local history at the forefront of its mission. The museum provides a living example of Georgian life in the early 19th century, giving guests a vivid connection to the city's historic daily life.

The mission of the Davenport House Museum is to preserve and interpret the American Federal-style house and the artifacts within, built by Master Builder Isaiah Davenport for his household, with an emphasis on the years 1820-27.

The museum also played a key role in sparking the historic preservation movement in the city when citizens rallied to spare the home from demolition in 1955, and it became the first office of the Historic Savannah Foundation.

The new holiday candlelight tours are just one more way the Davenport House Museum continues to transport visitors into bygone eras, putting the past and the present in perspective all at once. It's an experience staff say they are excited to share, with the added glow of the holidays mixed in for good measure.

“Our volunteers and staff look forward to sharing the house with visitors and locals alike at a time of year that is festive and celebratory,” Credle added. "It is a delightful way to begin ringing in the new year!”

IF YOU GO WHAT: Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight WHEN: The tours last 55 minutes, and run from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 through Thursday, Dec. 30. Reservations are strongly encouraged. WHERE: Davenport House Museum, 324 E. State St. COST: $12 for adults in advance and $15 at the door. Children ages 6-17 are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. INFO: Visit davenporthousemuseum.org or call 912-236-8097 or visit the Davenport House Museum Shop Please note the tour requires that guests be able to walk up and down stairs and maneuver in dimly lit rooms. Guests will be asked to be mindful of current safety guidelines during the tour and should anticipate wearing masks inside the building

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Step into the past with Holidays by Candlelight tours at Savannah's Davenport House Museum