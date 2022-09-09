ajc logo
Statewide ballot questions can be real head-scratchers. Here's what Georgians need to know

Credit: Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal

Savannah Morning News
By Amy Paige Condon, Savannah Morning News
37 minutes ago

Riddle us this: What do milk, eggs, timber, felonious public officials and natural disasters have in common?

They will all appear in the form of questions on Georgia's general election ballot.

When voters show up to the polls, they'll encounter four statewide questions. And for many of Georgia's more than 7 million voters, the moment they cast their votes will be the first time they've ever read anything about those questions — even though those questions may change the Georgia constitution as well as how the state can levy taxes.

Two of 2022's statewide ballot questions are constitutional amendments referred to the ballot by the Georgia Legislature.

The other two questions concern the granting of statewide property tax exemptions for certain uses. Under Section 2 of Article VII of the state's constitution, property tax exemption bills require a two-thirds supermajority vote in the state legislature, must be signed by the governor, and approved by a majority of statewide voters before the exemption can become law.

Here's your primer.

Statewide Ballot Question 1:

Constitutional Amendment to Suspend Compensation for Public Officers Indicted for a Felony Amendment

Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to suspend the compensation of the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State School Superintendent, Commissioner of Insurance, Commissioner of Agriculture, Commissioner of Labor, or any member of the General Assembly while such individual is suspended from office following indictment for a felony?

Why is this question on the ballot?

Shockingly, under the state's constitution, being indicted for a felony and suspended from office does not stop the gravy train — until conviction.

In January 2021, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck (R) continued to receive salary and benefits even after being indicted on federal charges of money laundering, mail and wire fraud in May 2019. Governor Brian Kemp suspended Beck that same month, but he never resigned — and because he refused to resign, claiming his innocence, state taxpayers continue to pay Beck upwards of nearly $200,00 per year as well as Kemp's appointee, John King. This situation prompted the Georgia Legislature to act.

What will happen if this question passes?

According to Ballotopedia, this measure would amend Section III of Article III of the state constitution to provide for the suspension of compensation for the stated public officials in the event an official is suspended from office for being indicted for a felony. Officials who are not convicted and reinstated to their position would receive all back pay.

Statewide Ballot Question 2:

Constitutional Amendment for  Temporary Property Tax Change for Disaster-Damaged Properties Amendment

Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the governing authority of each county, municipality, and consolidated government and the board of education of each independent and county school system in this state shall be authorized to grant temporary tax relief to properties within its jurisdiction which are severely damaged or destroyed as a result of a disaster and located within a nationally declared disaster area?

Why is this question on the ballot?

In a rare display of bipartisanship, this proposed constitutional amendment passed unanimously in both chambers of the Georgia Legislature in 2021. The vote followed a request by city officials in Newnan to provide property tax relief after nearly 1,800 Coweta County homeowners had to pay taxes even after their homes were damaged or destroyed by an EF-4 tornado, and federal emergency relief was not forthcoming. The authority of local governments to provide tax relief under such circumstances does not yet exist under state law.

What will happen if this question passes?

If approved, this ballot measure would amend Section 1, Paragraph III of Article VII of Georgia's constitution to grant local government's the authority to provide property tax payers within their jurisdictions a break from paying their fully assessed property taxes in the event their properties are damaged or destroyed in a natural disaster, such as a hurricane or tornado.

Statewide Ballot Question 3: 

Voter Approval for Merged Family-Owned Farms and Dairy and Eggs Tax Exemption Measure

Shall the Act be approved which expands a state-wide exemption from ad valorem taxes for agricultural equipment and certain farm products held by certain entities to include entities comprising two or more family owned farm entities, and which adds dairy products and unfertilized eggs of poultry as qualified farm products with respect to such exemption?

Why is this question on the ballot?

This question concerns a specific segment of the agricultural industry and requires voter approval, in accordance with the state constitution, before H.B. 498 — already passed nearly unanimously by the state legislature and signed by the governor in May 2021 —  can be enacted.

In short, this law would extend already-existing agricultural property tax exemptions to dairy and egg products and equipment. It would also allow property tax exemptions to be extended to family-owned farms, meaning 80% or more of the income of the property is derived by established agricultural uses, and one or more of the owners are related to each other within a fourth-degree of civil reckoning.

It is unclear what the fiscal impact would be to the state and local governments should this measure be approved.

Statewide Ballot Question 4: 

Voter Approval for Timber Equipment Exempt from Property Taxes Measure

Shall the Act be approved which grants a state-wide exemption from all ad valorem taxes for certain equipment used by timber producers in the production or harvest of timber? 

Why is this question on the ballot?

This question would extend ad valorem property tax exemptions on equipment such as tractors to timber producers. In accordance with the state constitution, H.B. 997, passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor in May 2022, must now be approved by a majority of the state's voters.

In short, this law would include equipment owned or leased by commercial timber producers used for timber harvesting and production. It would include off-road equipment, including de-limbers and wood chippers, but not motor vehicles. Timber and timber products such as pulp would still be taxed at fair market value under this measure.

It is unclear what the fiscal impact would be to the state and local governments should this measure be approved.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Statewide ballot questions can be real head-scratchers. Here's what Georgians need to know

