Southern Rock stalwarts Atlanta Rhythm Section keep the music alive at Victory North

“The reason this band existed was because he wanted a band that would do his songs the way he wanted them done if he was the singer,” explained ARS singer Rodney Justo. “He was like a director. I did a recording session with Buddy where I did the song one time and went to listen to the take. I walked into the control room and the engineers were crying. I thought that would be it, but Buddy was like, ‘If he can do that in one take, imagine how good he could do it after fifty!’ So I did about fifty takes.”

Justo began his singing career as a teenager, playing in the Candymen and touring the world with Roy Orbison. Orbison even produced Justo’s first songs as a solo artist, “Miss Brown” and “Tell Her You Care.”

“I don’t think there’s a day goes by that I don’t think about my time with Orbison,” said Justo. “It’s been 50 something years, but it was such an experience. I made that record when I was 19.”

Justo playfully recalls the sinking feeling he felt when he saw The Beatles perform on the Ed Sullivan Show just days before he entered the studio with Orbison.

“I went, ‘Uh oh.’ This thing I’m going to record is nothing like that,” Justo said with a laugh. “It’s like somebody pulled the rug out from underneath me. Everything is different now. Roy thought the record was a smash. I’ll never forget it. He turned to my manager and said, ‘Smash.’ It was a ‘smash’ alright. But, I was glad that it happened and my experience with Roy was remarkable.”

ARS spent most of their early days backing other artists on their recordings, but after years of squeezing in studio time eventually released their debut album in 1972. Justo left the band shortly after to pursue a solo career and was replaced by Ronnie Hammond. Justo returned several times over the years until he rejoined ARS permanently in 2011.

Although ARS are categorized as Southern Rock, Justo and his bandmates never really saw themselves in that light. Their music was more varied and pop oriented, and as experienced session musicians, their playing was more complex and disciplined.

“I don’t think we are what people would call a Southern rock group,” explained Justo. “We were put in that genre because we’re from the South. But to me, the Southern Rock groups are Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Outlaws, Marshal Tucker. Those are the Southern Rock groups. We don’t sing about pick-up trucks and tailgating and Willy and the boys. Our music both lyrically and chord structure, I think most people would tell you is, I hate to use the word more ‘sophisticated,’ but I think you know what I’m getting at. At the same time, there is no doubt that as long as we can put one foot in front of the other we can work, because the hits are classic rock hits.

“Some people said we’re the Steely Dan of the South which I think is pretty accurate when comparing us to other Southern Rock groups.”

ARS have several recognizable hits, but their huge catalog of songs features a lot of material that Justo is excited to perform live for devoted fans like “Crazy” and “Jukin’.”

“It’s very easy to listen to the hits and think that’s who we are, and that’s fair, but the deep cuts are the ones that are a lot to fun to listen to,” said Justo.

“I claim to have no ego, but I have to say that when people come up, they’re nice to you and they want to talk to you because you sang a song that they connect with,” said Justo. “It very seldom where we play a gig and someone doesn’t tell me, 'Man, I just lived my entire college experience tonight.’ Of course, the bad news is, our audience is getting older and older. Sometimes I see a young guy and go, ‘What the Hell are you doing here?’ They tell me that they grew up on classic rock because of their parents.”

“My favorite thing about touring and playing live is after the show getting to hang out with people. That’s my favorite part of the gig. We have a strange fanbase. It’s not a gigantic fanbase, but we have a very loyal, dedicated fanbase. Some people know every damn thing we’ve done. They probably know my address.”

With most of the original band, as well as Buie, having passed away, Justo is the last original member in ARS, but he continues to tour and entertain fans.

“I’m like a caretaker,” said Justo. “I’m just trying to keep it alive for the people that want to see it. I left the band and was gone for a long time, and I came back because I had a job just like everybody else. I retired and this band was the vision, the dream of Buddy Buie. When I left the band I was always friends with everybody in the band. He called and asked me to come back after all those years. He was a good friend of mine and I know what this band meant to him. I don’t think the band would go on without at least one original member. I’ve had a good life for a long time, so I don’t need to work, but at the same time, it’s what I do.”

IF YOU GO What: Atlanta Rhythm Section When: Thursday at 7 p.m. Where: Victory North, 2603 Whitaker Street Cost: $30-75 Info: atlantarhythmsection.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Southern Rock stalwarts Atlanta Rhythm Section keep the music alive at Victory North