South Georgia teen fatally struck by car while attempting to rescue injured dog

A 16-year-old was killed in South Georgia after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to rescue an injured dog.

According to the Valdosta Police Department, Samuel Johnson, Jr. was walking along Inner Perimeter Road on Saturday evening when he saw an injured dog and attempted to rescue it. Johnson was fatally struck by a vehicle that did not stop at the scene. The vehicle was later located and taken into custody by police.

A passerby saw a deceased dog in the roadway and stopped. The passerby, who called 911, then saw Johnson lying in the grass median along with another injured dog, according to police. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.