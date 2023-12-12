A 16-year-old was killed in South Georgia after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to rescue an injured dog.
According to the Valdosta Police Department, Samuel Johnson, Jr. was walking along Inner Perimeter Road on Saturday evening when he saw an injured dog and attempted to rescue it. Johnson was fatally struck by a vehicle that did not stop at the scene. The vehicle was later located and taken into custody by police.
A passerby saw a deceased dog in the roadway and stopped. The passerby, who called 911, then saw Johnson lying in the grass median along with another injured dog, according to police. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case is under investigation, according to police.
It is with a heavy heart that we ask you to pray for the family of Sam Johnson, Jr. The Valdosta Wildcat Football...Posted by Valdosta Touchdown Club on Sunday, December 10, 2023
Johnson was a football player for Valdosta High School. The program's touchdown club posted on social media saying, in part: "He was an amazing young man who was taken from us way too soon. As our hearts are broken by the sudden loss, please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time."
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: South Georgia teen fatally struck by car while attempting to rescue injured dog
